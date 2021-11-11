CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior U.S. and South Korean diplomats discussed how to restart stalled talks with North Korea on Thursday, days after the North conducted artillery firing drills in its latest weapons tests. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
birminghamnews.net

Biden Faces Calls for North Korea Sanctions Relief

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is facing calls to review sanctions that affect humanitarian efforts in North Korea even as the regime of Kim Jong Un rejects talks with the United States and maintains strict pandemic border closures. Senator Edward Markey and Representative Andy Levin, both Democrats, sent a letter...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

As winter looms, reports of starvation in North Korea

The warnings are stark and coming from inside and outside of North Korea. Defectors based in South Korea have told us that their families in the North are going hungry. There is a concern as winter approaches that the most vulnerable will starve. "Problems such as more orphan children on...
CHINA
theaviationgeekclub.com

Air exercise between South Korea and US kicked off secretly on Nov. 1 to back ongoing diplomacy to resume dialogue with North Korea

100 air assets each, including Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and US Air Force F-16 aircraft were mobilized for the five-day exercise. South Korea and US kicked off a combined annual air exercise on Nov. 1, 2021 in a low-key manner apparently to back ongoing diplomacy to resume dialogue with North Korea, a military source told to Yonhap News Agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
American Progress

Prospects for Diplomacy With North Korea

At the end of July 2021, South Korea announced that the two Koreas restored four communication lines that North Korea had cut off in June 2020 when North Korea severed all inter-Korean governmental communication.1 Days later, North Korea stopped answering routine South Korean calls in apparent protest of the joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises scheduled for August.2 In October, North Korea began answering military and liaison office communication lines again.3.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cimsec.org

The Implications of Simultaneous Conflicts in South Korea and Taiwan

On June 25, 1950, North Korean forces invaded South Korea, sparking the Korean War. The following day, President Harry Truman ordered U.S. air and naval forces to support South Korea’s defense, which the United States would soon thereafter bolster with ground forces. On the same day, President Truman directed the U.S. Seventh Fleet to the Taiwan Strait to prevent any conflict between the Republic of China (henceforth Taiwan) and People’s Republic of China (henceforth China), each of which had been vying to unify with the other under its leadership. Had China taken advantage of the U.S. focus on the Korean peninsula by launching a large-scale invasion of Taiwan (for which it had been preparing), U.S. leadership would have faced the difficult decision between leaving Taiwan to fend for itself or diverting resources from the Korean War to support Taiwan. Although the United States was able to deter China from invading Taiwan in 1950 despite its concurrent commitment of forces to defend South Korea against North Korean aggression, it may not be so successful today or in the near future given the current trend in the balance of military power. Therefore, South Korea and Taiwan must develop credible self-defense capabilities with an eye toward future North Korean and Chinese threats to better support the joint response effort with the United States, which may find itself engaging in a two-front conflict.
WORLD
The Independent

North Korean leader praises efforts to build 'model' city

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned from a monthlong break from public view to inspect a major development project near the border with China which he said epitomizes his country’s “iron will” to achieve prosperity in the face of international isolation and pressure. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim expressed satisfaction during his visit to Samjiyon city over the progress of construction in an area he called the “sacred place of the sun.” Samjiyon is at the foot of Mount Paektu, the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the...
WORLD
Reuters

Chinese city to expand border facilities with North Korea

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Dandong aims to build more facilites at its border crossing with North Korea as the two countries resumed cross-border rail freight traffic, media reported, fuelling anticipation of the complete reopening of the border soon. North Korea shut its borders in January...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Korean Peninsula#Pyongyang#East Asian#Ap#South Korean#State#Pacific Affairs#The U S Embassy#Alliance#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
industryglobalnews24.com

South Korea and Indonesia resume talks over fighter jet project

South Korea and Indonesia will be holding their final round of negotiations next week in the Southeast Asian country. This deal is being carried out to address Indonesia’s overdue payments for a joint fighter development project. Highlights. South Korea and Indonesia resume talks on fighter development project. Indonesia has payments...
MILITARY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts about being unvaccinated and getting $60,500 in fines for defying mask mandates

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has racked up more than $60,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask in Congress.The congresswoman admitted she has not received the Covid vaccination while bragging about defying Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate.“She’s [Pelosi] fined me over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask. And Chris, I have to tell you something else, I’m not vaccinated,” Ms Greene said in an interview on Newsmax.“And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated,” she added.Marge Greene announces last night she is unvaccinated....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

With a Tweet, Donald Trump Fired the Official Who Stated There Was No Election Fraud

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 16th, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray were worried enough about Donald Trump & Company's loud claims to meet with election security experts to more fully understand the systems and machines that had been used in the elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy