Forecast: Cooler with breezy conditions for the next few days

By Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Meteorologist
KOMU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few lagging, isolated showers are possible this morning, but the big story of the day will be rapidly clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will only warm to the middle 50s. Winds will be breezy through the day,...

www.komu.com

