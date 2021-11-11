Letter to the editor: Businesswomen's progress

Many of your recent articles have brought to mind my Facebook post the day after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016: “The progress women have made in this country has just been set back 50 years.” Joe Napsha’s...
A quote from Winston Churchill: “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”. When and where has socialism ever been successful? The dependency of U.S. citizens on their government is not what we want or need. We should not be punishing people who take risks and succeed.
In the recent Gateway School Board election, I received more votes in person then all other candidates but could not overcome the mail-in ballots (behind by almost 1,100 votes before the in-person votes were counted) and lost by 47 votes. Only 32% of registered individuals voted. To overcome mail-in ballots, more traditional and moderate individuals must make the effort to vote.
What makes some places more “livable” than others? The question has a new importance as many Americans, unmoored from the office, decamp for Phoenix, Boulder, or other spots that frequently rank near the top on lists of U.S. cities with the highest quality of life.
When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Pittsburgh-based infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, has said it since the beginning of the pandemic — that covid-19 was a respiratory virus and we were going to be living with it for a long time. In a...
Americans continue to wait for a fourth stimulus check as the month draws to a close. Recent progress has been made on three ongoing requests, which, if approved, might result in a few hundred dollars worth of credit to Americans. We have updated information on the $1,000 cash grants for...
A chat with Lori Falce: Wow! That piece you wrote attacking Mark Zuckerberg was pathetic (“A very meta chat with Mark Zuckerberg,” Oct. 28, TribLIVE). That copy space could have been utilized so much better. I’d rather read a year’s worth of Joseph Sabino Mistick (not) than an editor’s high-horse, sarcasm-ladened gripes.
The people of Freeport are supposed to have police protection. The borough has a police department, and council has approved funding of positions to operate it. It had people in those jobs for years, patrolling the streets and answering calls in the community of 1,813 people in Armstrong County along the Allegheny River.
Regarding the article ”PennDOT policy change adds cost to Lower Burrell VFW’s Veterans Day parade” (Oct. 26, TribLIVE), about PennDOT charging to close a street for the annual parade: What disgusts me is the fact that Rep. Bob Brooks is listed as a parade participant. I asked myself, why doesn’t he pony up the $450 for the parade permit?
Mask-wearing will remain mandatory the remainder of the year for students and staff in the Kiski Area School District. The board voted 7-1 Monday to keep the mandated mask policy requiring all students and staff to wear a face covering on campus and district school buses. Michelle Schmidt was the...
Passersby at Heights Plaza in Harrison likely will notice the 28 oversized pine wreaths hung Saturday by Harrison Commissioner Chuck Dizard and a group of fellow holiday elves. The 4-foot wreaths are illuminated with tiny white lights and appointed with a large red bow. Dizard said the sight might evoke...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s largest public employee pension fund has sued Facebook — now known as Meta — alleging that it broke federal securities law by purposely misleading the public about the negative effects of its social platforms and the algorithms that run them. The lawsuit by the Ohio Public...
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association on Tuesday honored Trib Total Media President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto with the 2021 Benjamin Franklin Award for Excellence. The award recognizes outstanding service that reflects positively on the news industry in Pennsylvania. Brad Simpson, president of the Harrisburg-based news association, praised Bertetto for being a...
Council looking at spot on North end, by Sonic Drive-In. Rumors of protest did not materialize at city council meeting. With a $1.5 million Community Block Grant and $750,000 from the State Legislature, the City of Madras now has $2.25 million to spend on a permanent facility to serve the county's unhoused population.
House Agricultural Committee member U.S. Rep. Fenestra (R-IA) joins discussion. United States Representative Cliff Bentz (R-OR) and Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA) met with a group of local farmers and ranchers Friday Nov. 12 to hear their concerns and discuss the upcoming farm bill, as well as other local projects. At...
NW Natural program donates $163,000 to the organization as customers, shareholders and employees lend a hand. Yamhill Community Action Partnership is one of the local organizations that will benefit from the $163,000 NW Natural employees, customers and shareholders contributed to through the company's Gas Assistance Program in the past year. The program is designed to help low-income families and seniors pay their winter heating bills. "The Gas Assistance Program is a critical resource for those in our community who need help with winter heating costs," Mary Moerlins, director of environmental policy and corporate responsibility at NW Natural, said. "We're so...
Junior Achievement of Western PA is shining attention on tomorrow’s leaders with its latest initiative, 18 Under Eighteen. Looking to showcase teens and inspire others, 18 under Eighteen will celebrate and honor 18 youths in our communities for making a difference through their exemplary leadership. Nominations are being accepted through...
Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
