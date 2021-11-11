Letter to the editor: Businesswomen's progress

NW Natural program donates $163,000 to the organization as customers, shareholders and employees lend a hand. Yamhill Community Action Partnership is one of the local organizations that will benefit from the $163,000 NW Natural employees, customers and shareholders contributed to through the company's Gas Assistance Program in the past year. The program is designed to help low-income families and seniors pay their winter heating bills. "The Gas Assistance Program is a critical resource for those in our community who need help with winter heating costs," Mary Moerlins, director of environmental policy and corporate responsibility at NW Natural, said. "We're so...

YAMHILL, OR ・ 57 MINUTES AGO