CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Calm before the storm’: Measles could come roaring back, CDC and WHO warn

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiuml_0ctSWl4J00

(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to measles, there’s good news and there’s bad news.

Between 2019 and 2020, there was an 80% drop in reported measles case, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

But here comes the bad news: While many parts of the world were on lockdown and COVID-19 became the No. 1 health concern, 22 million children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine, the agencies estimate in a new report.

That’s 3 million more unvaccinated infants than the year prior, “marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur,” the CDC and WHO said in a statement.

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

Also, only 70% of children received their second dose of the measles vaccine. The CDC and WHO warn a 95% completion rate is necessary to keep the spread of the dangerous disease under control.

“While reported measles cases dropped in 2020, evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to grow around the world,” said Dr Kate O’Brien, director of the WHO’s Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, in a statement.

The WHO is also concerned that measles cases were underreported in 2020. Fewer reported cases means fewer specimens collected and studied – a key part of monitoring and preventing the spread of the disease.

“While we have not seen an increase in cases yet, measles is simply too contagious. If we do not act, gaps will become outbreaks, and many children will be exposed to a preventable but potentially deadly disease,” said Ephrem Tekle Lemango, UNICEF’s associate director for immunization.

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Measles is a highly contagious and serious disease, especially for babies and young children. The CDC advises children get their first measles, mumps and rubella shot between 12 and 15 months old, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years old.

Two doses are 97% effective at preventing measles, the CDC says.

The WHO estimates that the measles vaccine has prevented 30 million deaths worldwide over the past 20 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

WHO, CDC Warn of Measles Threat

THURSDAY, Nov. 11 (HealthDay News) -- The world faces an increased risk of a measles outbreak because 22 million infants did not get their measles shots last year due to the pandemic, the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Wednesday. They said that 3...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Measles#On Children#The Who#Covid#Unicef
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: ‘Evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to grow around the world’

While reported measles cases have fallen compared to previous years, progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During 2020, more than 22 million infants missed their first dose of measles vaccine – 3 million more than in 2019, marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxsanantonio.com

CDC says measles is a threat to the world again

Measles is now considered a global threat again after routine vaccines were missed over the pandemic. After 22-million babies missed their vaccines during the pandemic, Dr. Adam Ratner, pediatric infectious disease specialist said, “disruptions that come from things like the COVID pandemic can be really dangerous over a short period of time."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

CDC warns about possible risk of measles outbreaks

(WFSB) – There’s a warning from the Centers for Disease Control about the measles. The agency says the illness is becoming a threat once again, after 22-million babies worldwide missed their vaccines during the pandemic. That means the risk of outbreaks could grow, especially as people begin to travel again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theintelligencer.com

Measles outbreaks could occur due to missed vaccinations, CDC warns

More than 22 million infants worldwide missed measles vaccines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, global health officials from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned. Progress toward measles elimination continues to decline and the risk of outbreaks is mounting, the agencies reported. The 22 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

CDC warns progress against measles threatened amid COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned last week that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had threatened global progress against the measles virus. While reported cases of measles have fallen compared with previous years, a new report from the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) says that progress towards measles elimination continues to decline and that the risk of outbreaks is building.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

Skubick: COVID-19 surge has hospitals running out of beds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is leading the nation with the highest COVID-19 case rate, which is putting renewed pressure on Michigan hospitals. Nine of them have already filled all their beds, two of which include the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Gratiot County and the Sparrow facility in Charlotte. One local public health official is […]
LANSING, MI
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy