Whitehall, PA

The Lehigh Valley’s largest indoor turf field just opened and we toured it. (PHOTOS)

By Saed Hindash
 5 days ago
What was once ice now has turned to...

$1.7M in tax credits headed for 8 Lehigh Valley development projects

Major redevelopment projects in Bethlehem and Easton have been awarded $1.7 million in state tax credits. State Sen. Lisa Boscola, (D- Lehigh, Northampton ), announced Friday afternoon that eight projects have been awarded funding through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program. “The Neighborhood Assistance Program continues to be a key community and...
EASTON, PA
Phillipsburg field hockey falls as powerhouse Eastern wins 22nd straight Group 4 title

Even when it seems like a team with the firepower that Eastern has is being contained, it is always one goal away from the floodgates opening. That was the case in Saturday’s Group 4 final, when Eastern, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, was held to just two goals in the first half by Phillipsburg. But thanks to five third-quarter goals, including three in a span of just under 3 minutes, Eastern claimed its 22nd straight state title with an 8-0 win over Phillipsburg in the NJSIAA Group 4 championship at Bordentown High School.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Easton, PA
