The Lehigh Valley’s largest indoor turf field just opened and we toured it. (PHOTOS)

Even when it seems like a team with the firepower that Eastern has is being contained, it is always one goal away from the floodgates opening. That was the case in Saturday’s Group 4 final, when Eastern, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, was held to just two goals in the first half by Phillipsburg. But thanks to five third-quarter goals, including three in a span of just under 3 minutes, Eastern claimed its 22nd straight state title with an 8-0 win over Phillipsburg in the NJSIAA Group 4 championship at Bordentown High School.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO