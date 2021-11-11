‘They took my baby;’ Mom of Harrison Twp. homicide victim speaks out

Tykwon Washington, 22, was shot and killed while sitting in his friend’s car Sunday night, and his

Washington’s mother, Nina Washington, spoke with News Center 7 and said he “had his whole life in front of him, they took my baby, that’s my baby I can’t hug anymore.”

Deputies say Washington and a friend were sitting in an apartment complex parking lot on Forest Park Court when someone started firing a gun.

“I looked, and the next thing I heard was shots. I didn’t know where they were coming from because they were so close,” said Washington’s friend, who asked not to be identified by News Center 7.

“I seen the flash, I seen the bullet go through the windshield,” he continued, “I turned to him and said, are you okay?”

He said he lost his best friend in an instant.

Montgomery County Deputies are now looking into a car fire out off Jefferson Township to see if that was the same car one person saw driving away from the shooting.

At this time, investigators do not have any suspects or a motive.

