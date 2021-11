The Dolphins faced the Houston Texans at home this past weekend. Miami got their first win since week 1 of the regular season, as they beat Houston 17-9. Jacoby Brissett started this game for the Dolphins, as Tua Tagovailoa was out with an injury to his finger. Brissett did not look stellar in this game but managed to get the job done. As for Houston, Tyrod Taylor ended up being the starting quarterback. He also did not look very good. He threw three interceptions in this game and got sacked five times. This was very a sloppy game for both teams. This article will give a recap of the Miami Dolphins Week 9 game.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO