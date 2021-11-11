CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Can Congress Stop Biden's Vaccine Mandate? | Opinion

By Ilya Shapiro and William Yeatman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Constitutional accountability is coming for the Biden administration's COVID-19 "emergency temporary standard" (ETS)—better known as Biden's vaccine...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

Jack Hook
5d ago

what mandate? Biden has never signed a executive order to even make it a legal mandate.facts. ask your democrats why they don't want him to sign one either.then ask your mainstream media puppets to show you where he ever sign the mandate.just don't hold your breath for a response.true facts

Reply(1)
12
cynthia carruthers
5d ago

Hope so , this would cripple the economy and its workers more ..dont need this foolishness .

Reply
12
mac wick
5d ago

not a law..the court system will...and yes joe needs to follow the process..your not king joe.

Reply
7
Related
CBS News

What's next for the Build Back Better Act?

President Biden this week signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law— and the House has also moved a step closer to passing Mr. Biden's social spending agenda, which aims to expand the social safety net for millions of Americans and also contains over $500 billion to combat climate change. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes that lawmakers can vote on the Build Back Better Act this week, but even if they do, it will still have some obstacles to overcome before it's law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
erienewsnow.com

Conservative-leaning appeals court to hear challenges to Biden's vaccine mandate after ping-pong ball lottery

Challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine mandate targeting employers with more than 100 employees will be consolidated and heard by the Ohio-based 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals after it was chosen Tuesday by a ping-pong ball lottery. The conservative-leaning appeals court could help determine the ultimate fate of President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Ping-pong ball bounce could determine vaccine mandate's fate

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The fate of Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers may come down to a lottery that determines which federal circuit court will consider the matter. Conservative groups have filed challenges to the rule in right-leaning courts, while unions that argue the rule doesn’t go far enough have done so in left-leaning courts. The multiple cases are expected to be consolidated, and it will be up to a random drawing – expected on Tuesday, Nov. 16 -- to determine where that will be.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
blogforarizona.net

House Democrats Expect To Pass the American Families Plan (Reconciliation Bill) This Week

The Associated Press reports, White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week:. President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Federalism#Robert A Levy#Osha#Ets#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit#The Supreme Court#Court#Capitol Hill#Cra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Once more unto the breach: Pelosi strives to deliver an agenda that has divided her caucus, testing her power

Speaker Nancy Pelosi hoped Oct. 28 would be the day she could finally push her party past the internal divisions that were holding up Democrats’ sweeping agenda. But after a morning meeting with House Democrats where President Biden surprised her by not forcefully backing her call for a vote that day on an infrastructure bill while negotiations continued over a social spending package, Pelosi was searching for ways to keep her plan on track.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
69K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy