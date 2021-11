Carrie Underwood has fans counting down the days to December 1. No, not because we're just days away from Christmas, but because she'll be taking Las Vegas by storm. Earlier this year, the Cowboy Casanova singer announced that she will be starting a Vegas residency called REFLECTION at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but the star gave fans a little sneak peek into the behind the scenes of what's in store. She captioned her teaser with "One month ‘til VEGAS !!! Who’s ready?"

