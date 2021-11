COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist on Friday. The crash was reported at about 4:15 p.m. at San Miguel Street and El Paso Street north of downtown Colorado Springs. Police are reporting the cyclist had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Last time this article was updated at 7 p.m., the suspect was still at large.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO