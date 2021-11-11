Is 'Doom Patrol' Getting a Season 4?

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season. The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO