CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is 'Doom Patrol' Getting a Season 4?

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After "Doom Patrol" comes to an end on HBO Max, fans will be watching out for how the Season 3 finale sets up a potential Season...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Doom Patrol Finale: It's Time for Larry to 'S–t or Get Off the Pot' in Sneak Peek

Is Larry Trainor finally ready to open himself back up to love by way of absorbing the baby alien parasite he unwittingly birthed earlier this season? That incredibly common and relatable problem is just one of many tackled in Thursday’s Doom Patrol finale. TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, titled “Amends Patrol,” finds Matt Bomer’s bandage-wrapped character grappling with his aforementioned daddy issue. With Vic and several of Kay’s personalities standing in for a much-needed therapist, Larry weighs the pros and cons of once again becoming possessed by a supernatural being. “Until this moment, every major event in my life was...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

'PAW Patrol: The Movie' To Get Sequel & Spinoff Series - Get More Info!

It was just announced on Wednesday (November 3) that the film based on the popular kids’ show is getting a sequel, but that’s not all…. A spinoff series is also in the works with one of the fan-favorite pups!. “We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Gomez
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
April Bowlby
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Matt Bomer
Variety

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season. The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Stars In Doom Patrol
Popculture

Mel Gibson's 'John Wick' TV Role Has Fans up in Arms

On Monday, news broke that Mel Gibson had been cast as the lead in the upcoming John Wick spinoff TV series The Continental, and fans were completely perplexed. Gibson has a long history of abusive behavior, outspoken bigotry and lackluster apologies. Many flooded social media with commentary on this casting decision.
NFL
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
69K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy