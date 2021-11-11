CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer honors Michigan's 600,000 veterans on Veterans Day

By Devon Kessler
UpNorthLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is honoring the state's nearly 600,000 veterans and the multitudes of brave military members who served before them. Thursday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Events: Events honoring...

upnorthlive.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
OHIO STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer administration launched ad campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccine for conservatives

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration, through intermediaries, paid $6 million for an advertising campaign to encourage more conservatives to get vaccinated. The campaign was part of a larger $170 million campaign to get Michiganders vaccinated. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, through its contracted advertising company...
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State canvassers approve ballot drive to make Michigan a National Popular Vote state

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday unanimously approved a petition that could change the way Michigan's electoral votes are used. The Yes on National Popular Vote petition, if successful, would make Michigan the latest state to sign on to the National Popular Vote (NPV) Interstate Compact, an agreement between states that whoever wins the popular vote nationwide gets the states' collective electoral votes.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Eligibility expands for free or low-cost childcare in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - Income eligibility criteria for free or low-cost childcare is expanding in Michigan to include more working families. Governor Whitmer hopes the expansion will be able to help more than 105,000 Michigan children. Families of four earning up to $49,000 will be eligible for free or low-cost childcare...
MICHIGAN STATE
harkeraquila.com

Veterans Day honors veterans across the country

The nation honored those who have served in the U.S. military through a variety of homages across the country today for Veterans Day. Originally called Armistice Day, President Woodrow Wilson first observed this holiday on Nov. 11, 1919, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1938, Veterans Day became a nationally observed holiday in order to commemorate veterans from all wars, both living and dead.
SAN JOSE, CA
Napa Valley Register

Happy Veterans Day - honoring veterans throughout the year

Veterans Day provides the entire country an opportunity to pay tribute and honor America’s veterans for their patriotism and service to our nation. Originally known as Armistice Day, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month officially became Veterans Day on June 1, 1954. It remains an important observance in commemorating those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. I’m Dell Pratt, Napa County Veterans Services Officer and I’d like to call your attention to how we strive to honor our veterans throughout the year — with service.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
fox7austin.com

Veterans to be honored during ceremony in Georgetown for Veterans Day

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Veterans are being honored at a Veterans Day ceremony in Georgetown. The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held at Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza on 2 Texas Drive at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 11. The guest speaker during the event...
GEORGETOWN, TX

