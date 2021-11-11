Gov. Whitmer honors Michigan's 600,000 veterans on Veterans Day

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2021. “Nebraska is home to around 127,000 veterans who bravely served our country in every corner of the globe. Their service to defend our freedoms should be honored and celebrated throughout the year, but especially on Veterans Day. We are also grateful to our veterans’ family members for their sacrifices to support their loved ones who have served. As we celebrate Veterans Day, I encourage Nebraskans to say thanks to the veterans in their families and communities for all they’ve done to protect our country.”

