As the world watches the events unfolding at COP26, the fashion industry (like the politicians whizzing around in private jets) should be feeling hot under the collar. Why, in a nutshell, should it care about the UN's Climate Change Conference? According to Orsola de Castro, global creative director of Fashion Revolution, because it has an obligation to change its ways. 'Fashion is one of the industries with among the highest social and environmental footprint and, as it affects pretty much 100% of the population, has an enormous responsibility to clean up its act.'

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO