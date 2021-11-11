CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Colonial Pipeline allocations return on higher demand, lower imports

By Anna Trier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand to ship gasoline on Colonial Pipeline has outpaced available space since October, a first in 19 months. The Atlantic Coast has seen higher demand, and...

Oil dips lower, gold pushes higher

Oil prices are marginally higher on Tuesday after once again seeing strong support around early November lows. We’ve seen the rally lose momentum recently as growth slows in the final quarter of the year, OPEC revises down demand growth and the White House threatens to release reserves from the SPR.
Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
North Texans Coping With Higher Gas Prices Despite Plenty Of Texas Oil

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Heather Hall jumped from her black SUV Tuesday, and started filling her gas tank. “$73.99. Wow, that hurts,” the Dallas area resident said. “It has to be the inventory shortage, right? We don’t have truckers, or there’s no one to deliver the gas,” Hall questioned. The current fuel rates per gallon statewide continue to hover above $3.00. At the same time, Texas oil production in the Permian Basin of West Texas is seeing record production levels, along with price per barrel hovering at $80. West Texas is producing over four million barrels a day, government records show. With so much Texas oil...
Indian palm oil imports up 15% in 2020-21, returns to pre-pandemic market share

India's palm oil purchases rose 15% in the marketing year 2020-21 (November-October) even though total vegetable oil imports stayed put, national trade body, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a release Nov. 16. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The new...
Freeport LNG to develop CCS in move to compete in low-carbon export market

Freeport LNG and Talos Energy plan to build carbon capture and storage facilities along the US Gulf Coast, a move that could see Freeport become among the first LNG exporters to use the technology as it looks to compete with nearby terminals in Louisiana, some of which could soon offer exports of certified gas from the nearby Haynesville Shale.
North Dakota oil production ticks up in September to 1.113 million b/d

North Dakota oil production grew in September, albeit by just 0.5% month on month, according to state Department of Mineral Resources data released Nov. 16. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The state pumped 1.113 million b/d of crude, in August, Lynn Helms, the DMR's director...
REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Plants raise runs in Asia-Pacific on improved demand

Refineries in the Asia-Pacific region continued to ramp up runs on improved demand. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Pakistan's National Refinery's capacity utilization for the fuel segment rose to 65% in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, from 59% a year ago, while utilization of the lube refinery rose to 79% from 68%, according to a brokerage report based on the company's analyst briefing about its annual performance. National Refinery's throughput during the fiscal year totaled 1.95 million mt, compared with 1.67 million mt in the year-ago period. Sales rose 13.8% year on year to 1.81 million mt.
Crude oil futures fall on easing supply concerns

Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning trade in Asia Nov. 17, after concerns of tight supply eased amid expectations of increasing US shale activity and reports of the US requesting China to release its oil reserves. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
OPEC to stay 'cautious,' with oil market surplus coming in December: Barkindo

OPEC will 'do whatever is necessary' to protect global recovery. The global oil market will flip from deficit to surplus in December, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Nov. 16, which is why the group and its allies must proceed conservatively with production policy decisions going forward. Not registered?. Receive...
ISO NEW ENGLAND TRACKER: Power and gas spot, forwards up sharply on year

ISO New England wholesale power prices at major hubs increased by more than 120% year on year in October as natural gas prices rose by similar levels and Mass Hub forward power prices pushed above $180/MWh in October trading. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
NYMEX Henry Hub tests out lower ranges as winter supply concerns ease

NYMEX Henry Hub repeatedly fell below the $5/MMBtu mark in recent trading, with analysts attributing the decline to a mild start to the heating season, more gas in storage, and the US benchmark's increased exposure to global markets. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
UK power system balancing costs rise to new record in October

UK monthly balancing costs rose above GBP300 million for the first time ever in October as National Grid Electricity System Operator warned similar levels of expense were likely for November. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. October costs of GBP314.30 million ($421.75 million) were...
What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
Crude oil futures rally from 10-day lows as sentiment recovers

Crude oil futures were higher in midmorning trade in Asia Nov. 16, rallying from 10-day lows as investor sentiment recovers and the near-term outlook for prices remained bullish. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:43 am Singapore time (0243 GMT), the ICE January...
Permian's Double E Pipeline enters service as West Texas gas output surges

The startup of the Double E Pipeline this week promises to significantly expand downstream market access for Permian Basin producers, possibly fueling new production growth in New Mexico and West Texas. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Extending some 135 miles from the Lane...
Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
