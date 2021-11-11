Listen: Colonial Pipeline allocations return on higher demand, lower imports

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Heather Hall jumped from her black SUV Tuesday, and started filling her gas tank.
“$73.99. Wow, that hurts,” the Dallas area resident said. “It has to be the inventory shortage, right? We don’t have truckers, or there’s no one to deliver the gas,” Hall questioned.
The current fuel rates per gallon statewide continue to hover above $3.00.
At the same time, Texas oil production in the Permian Basin of West Texas is seeing record production levels, along with price per barrel hovering at $80.
West Texas is producing over four million barrels a day, government records show.
With so much Texas oil...
