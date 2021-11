For Xi Jinping, the stakes were high at the recent plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist party, with all the stops being pulled out to make sure that things would go smoothly. The outcome seems never to have been in doubt and must have disappointed any foes who did not want Xi to be anointed leader into the distant future. Ostensibly the meeting was held to review the achievements of the past 100 years. In reality, it was about the future.

INDIA ・ 17 HOURS AGO