Basketball

Shooting hampers Central men’s basketball team

By Jon Mohwinkle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central men’s basketball team got to within two in the final minute, but couldn’t finish a comeback effort in falling at home to Waldorf Wednesday 65-61. The Dutch (0-2) were off the mark all night but especially in the first half, hitting just 24.1% from the floor (7-29). That improved...

knopnews2.com

Nebraska men’s basketball team opens against Western Illinois on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball opens the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday night, as the Huskers play host to Western Illinois. Tipoff between the Huskers and Leathernecks at set for 7 p.m. A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Tuesday’s game are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
moraviansports.com

Greyhounds Select Four as 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Team Captains

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's basketball team has selected senior Danny Cooper, junior Nate Dougherty and sophomores Alex Dietz and C.J. Weber as its captains for the 2021-22 season. "I'm excited to announce our four captains for the upcoming basketball season," stated Interim Head Coach Mike Frew. "Senior...
ALLENTOWN, PA
montanarightnow.com

Carroll men's basketball team stays unbeaten, downs Warner Pacific

HELENA — Carroll shot north of 65 percent in the second half and eased by Warner Pacific 79-63 Friday night inside the PE Center to stay unbeaten on the season at 5-0. For a Saints team currently ranked No. 10 in the NAIA’s top-25 poll, the win came in a familiar fashion. Carroll outrebounded Warner Pacific 33-18, including 9-3 on the offensive glass and dished out 23 assists on 31 made field goals. Seniors Jovan Sljivancanin and Shamrock Campbell combined for 42 points.
HELENA, MT
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football team practices on election day, while men's basketball team takes day off

The Texas A&M football team practiced as normal on Tuesday, while polls across the country were open for voting, according to A&M athletics director Ross Bjork. Programs that practiced Tuesday needed to request a waiver to bypass the NCAA rule that mandates Division I athletes not practice or play in games on election day — the first Tuesday after Nov. 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Post

Men’s college basketball preview: The top teams, players and coaches to watch

Tuesday is more than just the beginning of college basketball’s first almost-back-to-normal, post-pandemic season. It’s a chance to imagine the possibilities of what is to come. Between Tuesday’s pair of 3 p.m. Eastern tip-offs (for the record, Alcorn State’s trip to Washington State and Manhattan’s tilt with non-Division I Manhattanville...
COLLEGE SPORTS
virginia.edu

Season-Opener Fast Approaching for Men’s Basketball Team

The start of the college basketball season is less than a week away, and most teams have questions they’re trying to answer. The University of Virginia is one of those teams. But closed scrimmages the past two Saturdays – the first against Virginia Commonwealth University, the second against Georgetown University – have given head coach Tony Bennett a better read on the Cavaliers’ strengths and weaknesses as they prepare to host the U.S. Naval Academy late Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 21 Online

Young, Experienced Roster Returns for UMD Men’s Basketball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team is coming off a season that saw a lot of growing pains with one of the youngest squads in the NSIC. But with that came valuable experience, especially for the sophomores who just went through the first full offseason of their college careers.
DULUTH, MN
Kansas City Star

Three Missouri men’s basketball players out for season opener vs. Central Michigan

The Missouri men’s basketball team will be without three players in Tuesday’s season-opener against Central Michigan. Kansas State transfer DaJuan Gordon and freshmen Kaleb Brown and Trevon Brazile won’t play, the team announced. The Tigers will only have nine scholarship players available. Gordon, who averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds...
MISSOURI STATE
Houston Chronicle

Men's basketball preview 2021-22: A look at Houston-area teams

Outlook: The Cougars begin the season No. 15 in the Associated Press poll and the clear frontrunner in the American Athletic Conference. It would be natural to expect the Cougars to take a step back after losing several key contributors from last year’s Final Four squad. But Sampson is the constant, and he always seems to find the right mix for a team that will be among the best at rebounding and defense and whose calling card is toughness. Marcus Sasser, who had consecutive 20-point games against Oregon State (Elite Eight) and Baylor (national semifinal), is the next in line of talented guards. He will be joined in the backcourt by Tramon Mark and Kyler Edwards, who will be asked to shoulder some of the scoring load. The frontcourt is loaded with returners Fabian White Jr. and Reggie Chaney and Connecticut transfer Josh Carlton, a 6-10, 245-pounder who will provide muscle in the post. Taze Moore, a 6-5 wing from Cal State Bakersfield, may be the most athletic guard since Sampson’s arrival.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Virginian-Pilot

William & Mary men’s basketball team hopes younger is better

Blame, credit or thank the NCAA transfer portal. William & Mary’s men’s basketball team, third-year coach Dane Fischer says, has gotten younger while the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association has gotten older with the addition of transfers. That’s fitting, Fischer adds. Two years ago, he inherited a relatively experienced team that included 6-10 Nate Knight – who played 33 games for the ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Virginian

Veteran lineup a plus for Virginia Tech men's basketball team

An old starting lineup could herald a special season for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team. The Hokies will start three fifth-year seniors — center Keve Aluma, power forward Justyn Mutts and point guard Storm Murphy — and junior guards Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor when they open the season Tuesday against visiting Maine, according to coach Mike Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bangor Daily News

Virginia Tech crushes UMaine men’s basketball team in season opener

Justyn Mutts scored 15 points and David N’Guessan came off the bench to add 15 as Virginia Tech defeated the University of Maine men’s basketball team 82-47 in the season opener for both squads on Tuesday night at Blacksburg, Virginia. The matchup was played before a crowd of 6,743 at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
gogriffons.com

Men's Basketball Opens Central Region Challenge Against MSU-Mankato

The Griffons make a short road trip to Kansas City in their second of three season-opening tournament weekends on Friday night. (RV) Missouri Western takes on Minnesota State University Mankato in the Central Region Challenge, with tipoff from historic Municipal Auditorium set for approximately 7:45 p.m. The game marks the finale of day one action in the tournament.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Register-Guard

No. 13 Oregon Ducks ready to debut retooled men's basketball team

With a roster that includes just two returning starters, three Division I transfers, a junior college all-American and a pair of highly touted freshman big men, there really is only one question facing the No. 13 Oregon men’s basketball team as the season is about to tip off. Can Dana...
EUGENE, OR
