PCM Volleyball Had Three Conference Wins in 2021

During a season highlighted by youth and injuries, a lot of young players stepped up and played key roles for the PCM football squad. Two quarterbacks saw action for the Mustangs in place of August Stock. Carson Vandelune finished with 748 passing yards, ten touchdowns and seven interceptions. Gavin Van Gorp stepped in during the middle of the season and had 291 yards passing with one touchdown and two picks. Aidan Anderson returned from his injury in Week Three and rushed for 871 yards and seven scores in seven games. PCM’s leading receiver was Matt Rosonke, who caught 15 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns. Cade Lindsay led the team in tackles in 2021 with 53.5. Donovan Nickelson was a force on the defensive line for the Mustangs, getting 13.5 tackles for loss. Vandelune led the team in interceptions in 2021 with three.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO