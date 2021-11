Rivian had a historic initial public offering. The electric vehicle company is worth billions of dollars. Here’s what that means for the 2022 Rivian R1T. Rivian is an American electric vehicle startup that has only existed since 2009. So how did a company that’s less than two decades old manage to secure an investment from Amazon and Ford Motor Company? Its current valuation after the company’s IPO is perhaps even more impressive. According to CNBC, the company is currently valued at $86 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO