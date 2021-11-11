CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our November 11 front page

glensfallschronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, News, News! Veterans Day. Mark’s take, NYS & national election. Capri Village sold. Matt Castelli at Lawrence Street Tavern. Saratoga...

www.glensfallschronicle.com

mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Banner front page on Nov. 15, 1976

Editor’s note: Main Street Nashville reprints some of the best front pages from the Nashville Banner, an afternoon newspaper that published from 1876 to 1998. The pages are courtesy of the Nashville Public Library, Nashville Banner Collection. 45 YEARS AGO IN THE. NASHVILLE BANNER. An ongoing shakeup in Metro government...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Bullhorn Lady’ Rachel Powell Considering Plea Deal For Role In Capitol Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — A Mercer County woman, accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington DC, just appeared in federal court for a status hearing. Rachel Powell is now considering taking a plea deal. The Justice Department offered the deal last week and her attorney has asked for 60 additional days to consider the terms. Both sides agreed that an additional 60 days would be very helpful. Powell is known as the “bullhorn lady” and is accused of using a battering ram at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. She also allegedly directed people, telling them where to go once they got inside the Capitol. Earlier this year, Powell was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges of violence on Capitol ground, destruction of government property, obstruction and more. She will be back in court in early January.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
lawnandlandscape.com

Our November issue is live

Our November issue is now live, which means it's time to read all about this year's Leadership Awards winners!. Our issue isn't just about Pam Dooley, Paulita LaPlante, Daniel Currin and Dean DeSantis: We also have stories on early order programs and the state of this year's snow market. To...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: November 12

SOUTH CAROLINA — Managed retreat: Waterways wind through marshland on St. Helena Island, on Sunday, Oct. 31. In some parts of the U.S., the risks from climate change intensified to the point that communities have considered abandoning their land to nature. One strategy that is gaining traction is so-called managed retreat, which is the planned relocation of vulnerable communities. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP.
PHOTOGRAPHY

