Twin Cedars Football Hopes To Be More Competitive Next Season

Alabama football is one game away from winning the SEC West for a ninth time under Nick Saban. After watching Auburn, Texas A&M, and LSU lose, the Crimson Tide faces Arkansas on Saturday. Coach Saban wants the fans involved at Bryant-Denny Stadium as kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. The Razorbacks are 7-3 under Sam Pittman and have an explosive offense. Arkansas has always been tough competition for the Tide, but KJ Jefferson brings a dual-threat element. The sophomore quarterback accounts for 22 total touchdowns, including five rushing scores on the season.
