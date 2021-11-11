CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Jessica Alba-Founded Honest Co. Stock Jumps on Q3 Sales Beat

By M. Corey Goldman
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonest Co. (HNST) - Get Honest Co. Report stock gained more than 11% in early trading Thursday after the household and wellness company founded by Jessica Alba posted third-quarter earnings that fell short of forecasts but sales that beat. Honest Co. posted a third-quarter net loss of $5.14 million,...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Edges Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat Driven By Comp Sales Gains

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while boosting its full-year profit forecast, following Home Depot's lead with solid same-store sales. The stock edged lower, however, as investors reacted to disappointing profit margins that were pressured by rising supply chain disruption and labor costs.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Stocks just miss records as retail sales jump

U.S. stocks rallied to just shy of record highs Tuesday as traders celebrated a jump in retail sales a day after President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.16%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Home Depot Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, Same-Store Sales Boost

Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday as home improvement buyers shrugged-off the recent surge in inflation and boosted average ticket sales. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending on October 31, the company's fiscal third quarter, were pegged...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Alba
Street.Com

Rackspace Technology Stock Soars on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Rackspace Technology (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report skyrocketed Tuesday after the cloud-services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the San Antonio, Texas company was surging 13% to $16.89 at last check. Rackspace reported a net loss of $35 million, or 17 cents a share, compared...
STOCKS
Street.Com

JPMorgan Sues Tesla for $162 Million Over Stock Warrants

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report filed a $162 million lawsuit against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, alleging the electric vehicle maker "flagrantly ignored" its obligation to pay the financial services giant payments related to stock warrants. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sea Limited Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenue Beat

Investing.com — Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE ) stock fell 5% on Tuesday after the company announced a loss per share of 84 cents on revenue of $2.69 billion on Tuesday. The company missed earnings expectations but beat on revenue, with analysts polled by Investing.com anticipating the per-share loss to be 65 cents on revenue of $2.5 billion. Bookings were $1.2 billion, up 29.2% year-on-year.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Peloton Stock Leaps After Pricing $1 Billion Share Sale at $46

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares traded higher Tuesday after the fitness equipment-maker unveiled plans to sell $1 billion worth of shares less than two weeks after saying it had not plans to raise new capital. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will lead the share...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stock#Honest Co#Hnst#Factset
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks mixed as retail sales jump, despite rising prices

FTSE -0.07% at 7346. US stocks are set to open mixed but with just mild gains or losses, with retailers’ quarterly earnings and retail sales data in focus. Retail sales surged higher in October, jumping 1.7% month on month, well up from the upwardly revised 0.8% from September and ahead of the 1.4% expected.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

On Holding stock soars after surprise profit

On Holding AG stock soared 21% in early Tuesday trading after the newly-public athletic company reported a surprise third-quarter profit. Net income totaled CHf 13.0 million (US$14.0 million), or CHf 0.04 per share, up from CHf 8.1 million, or CHf 0.03 per share, last year. Sales totaled CHf 218.0 million (US$234.8 million), up from CHf 130.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 0.11 per share and sales of CHf 182.8 million. On's Co-Chief Executive Martin Hoffmann called the most recent quarter the "strongest" in the company's history in terms of sales. "Recent supply...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Walmart, Home Depot stock gains after earnings would add about 44 points to the Dow's price

Shares of Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. rallied in premarket trading Tuesday, enough to add about 44 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price, after both retail giants reported better-than expected fiscal third-quarter results. Walmart's stock rose 1.2% ahead of the open, and the implied price gain would add about 12 points to the Dow's price. Home Depot's stock climbed 1.3%, and the implied price gain would add about 32 points to the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 51 points, or 0.1%.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Walmart raises full-year earnings guidance

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant raised its full-year earnings guidance, the third consecutive quarter it has done so. Net income totaled $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.40. Revenue of $140.53 billion was up from $134.71 billion last year and also beat the FactSet consensus of $135.43 billion. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 8% year-over-year, and have grown 87% on a two-year basis. Walmart international sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, impacted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Nike share gains lead Dow's 68-point jump

Behind strong returns for shares of Home Depot and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Home Depot (HD) and Nike (NKE) have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 68 points (0.2%) higher. Home Depot's shares have gained $21.32 (5.8%) while those of Nike have risen $3.03 (1.8%), combining for a roughly 160-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa (V) Microsoft (MSFT) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Masco Surges -- but Is It a Buy?

We have not looked at the charts of Masco (MAS) for a long time. Way back on Oct. 23, 2019 we were bullish with a $62 price target. Prices suffered a deep decline at the start of the pandemic, but eventually reached $62 May of this year. Now prices are...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Cathie Wood's Ark Scoops Up Splunk Shares, Sells More Zillow

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management snapped up 119,667 shares of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Splunk Inc. Report Monday, as the data-analytics software company’s stock plunged. It dropped 18% Monday, after CEO Doug Merritt stepped down effectively immediately. Investors often react negatively to sudden executive changes. Ark’s kitty was valued at...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Shares of Twilio Are Not Yet Ready to Rally

For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Jeff Lawson, chairman and CEO of Twilio (TWLO) , the internet messaging provider. Analysts have recently questioned the company's growth potential. Lawson quickly addressed the analysts' concerns by reminding investors that Twilio has a usage-based...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

As Buying the Dip Trends, Analysts See a Support Level

True believers are urging bitcoin investors to purchase more of the cryptocurrency amid its biggest decline since late October. The hashtag #buythedip is trending on Twitter as bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors try to stem a slide in the market that started Monday evening and carried on into at least Tuesday afternoon.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy