Premier League

Speculation is already growing that Cristiano Ronaldo is plotting to leave Manchester United, just 3 months after he returned

By Sam Cooper
 5 days ago
Ronaldo is reported to be considering his future. Getty/Mike Egerton

Cristiano Ronaldo is already being linked with a move away from Manchester United under three months after rejoining the club.

British tabloid The Express reports that Ronaldo may ask to leave if United fails to qualify for next year's Champions League.

Despite Ronaldo saving the side on numerous occasions, the club is in sixth in the Premier League table having recently been defeated by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ronaldo rejoined the club in the summer from Italian club Juventus. Getty/Martin Ricketts

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær's job is increasingly at risk with the club currently five points away from the Champions League places, and showing little to suggest that the sort of upswing in form required to reach Europe's premier club competition.

As one of soccer's greatest ever stars, Ronaldo has played in the Champions League in every single season of his career, winning it on five occasions — once during his first spell at United, and four times with Real Madrid.

The Express reports that the prospect of playing in the Europa League, the secondary European club competition, is one that Ronaldo would find hard to stomach.

The newspaper also reports that Ronaldo initially said he wanted to stay at the club for three or four years, but predicted that should United fail to qualify for the Champions League then he may be out the door.

Another British tabloid, the Sun, has suggested that Ronaldo could join one of five clubs should he leave United.

Ronaldo lucky to avoid a red card in a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images and Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

One of them could be United's city rivals Manchester City, who Ronaldo came close to joining in the summer before ultimately choosing the red side of the city.

Ronaldo was reported to be on the verge of a move to City before United stepped in to re-sign the player who last featured for the club in 2009.

The Sun now says the door is not closed on a move for Ronaldo to the Etihad with City still searching for a striker having missed out on Harry Kane in the summer.

As well as City, the newspaper claims Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, and David Beckham's Inter Miami could all be possible destinations for the Portuguese forward.

Related
chatsports.com

Manchester United should be 'looking to WIN the Champions League this season with Cristiano Ronaldo in their team', says former Red Devils forward Teddy Sheringham

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham says his old club should be targeting glory in the Champions League this season with Cristiano Ronaldo in their team. The 36-year-old five-time winner has scored five goals in four European games so far this season, including a double against Atalanta on Tuesday which salvaged a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

"Bloody Ronaldo": Atalanta's Marten De Roon makes a sly dig at Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

On Tuesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo dug Manchester United out of another hole against Atalanta, only for Marten De Roon to make a funny sly dig at CR7 on social media. United salvaged a point in the dying embers of the clash in Bergamo, as Ronaldo netted the equaliser in a 2-2 draw. The Portuguese forward had also scored the first on the night, capitalising in the final third to put his side ahead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
David Beckham
Person
Harry Kane
Yardbarker

Ronaldo Could be Set to Leave Manchester United

The 36 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United, if the Red Devils don’t qualify for the Champions League next season. We all know that Ronaldo is Mr Champions League and has won it the most out of any individual, five times, once with Man United and the other four with Spanish giants Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United goal tally

Cristiano Ronaldo passed his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United goal tally by scoring twice in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday.Ronaldo’s 126th United goal drew him level with former striker Solskjaer, who played for the club between 1996 and 2007.The pair overlapped as players for four seasons at the end of that spell, Ronaldo scoring his first 57 United goals and Solskjaer his final 12, and here the PA news agency looks at how the pair got to their matching totals.Premier LeagueRonaldo has scored four times in the league since his return to lift his career...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Atalanta vs. Manchester United result: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to rescue Man United in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo did it to Atalanta again. For the second straight match, the Italian side was in the lead against Manchester United, only to watch the Portuguese superstar deny them victory. Ronaldo equalized on two occasions with the final blow coming in second-half stoppage time. The 2-2 draw salvaged a point for Man United and kept them atop the Group F standings with two games to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Man United once again

For the third Champions League game in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United at the death. Ronaldo scored an injury time equaliser to make it 2-2, keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slightly more safe than he would have been if the game had ended just minutes earlier. Atalanta 2-2 Man...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's last-gasp equaliser at Atalanta left 'big critic' Paul Merson speechless as he admits he 'wasn't sure about him' returning to Man United... but Arsenal legend warns draw is 'just covering over the cracks'

Paul Merson has admitted he was ‘lost for words’ after Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning performance for Manchester United in their Champions League group win over Atalanta on Tuesday night. After watching the Portuguese star fire two home to almost single-handedly save United from defeat by Atalanta, Merson claimed that Ronaldo’s eleventh-hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Reports: Paul Pogba issues a 'Cristiano Ronaldo ultimatum' to Manchester United over his new contract

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is demanding to be paid more than Cristiano Ronaldo in order to extend his contract, according to reports. Frenchman Pogba has been unsure as to whether to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, with his current one ending next summer. Now, reports suggest that he might ask to become the club's highest earner in order to stay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Manchester United Rumors: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heir Apparent Eyed For Old Trafford Move

Manchester United is believed to be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate on the Portuguese national team, Joao Felix, from Atletico Madrid. As reported by Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Felix is inching closer towards a departure from Atletico Madrid rather than an extension because of him having trouble fitting in with club manager Diego Simeone, better known as “El Cholo”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Man City told Dusan Vlahovic will cost them £70m

What the papers sayManchester City have been told they can sign Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. However, The Sun reports that they will have to pay £70million to get the 21-year-old.El Nacional say that Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and instead want his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires next summer.Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United, according to Todofichajes, with the the Old Trafford club prepared to pay the 80million euro release clause in his contract to beat Chelsea to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
