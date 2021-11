Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Matchup Preview (11/14/21) The Steelers probably shouldn’t have beaten the Bears on Monday night, but they escaped a brilliant comeback effort from Justin Fields to end with a 29-27 win in a game full of mistakes and poor officiating decisions. The Lions didn’t lose for the first week all season, but that’s only because they had their bye week and didn’t have to take the field. Pittsburgh’s 5-3 record is misleading, but it’s hard to know if that will come to fruition against the lone team without a win this season.

