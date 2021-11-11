CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew revealed she had 'nightmares and panic attacks' filming the hospital shooting episodes, according to a new book

By Esme Mazzeo
 5 days ago
Sarah Drew as April Kepner on "Sanctuary." Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
  • "Grey's Anatomy" aired a two-part hospital shooting episode for its season six finale.
  • "I had nightmares and panic attacks while we were shooting," star Sarah Drew said in a new book.
  • "This frightens me," Michael O'Neill, who played the shooter, recalled telling Shonda Rhimes.

"Grey's Anatomy" actor Sarah Drew was just finishing her first season on the hit medical drama in 2010 when the show filmed one of its most terrifying finales: season six's hospital shooting event, "Sanctuary" and "Death and All His Friends."

In the two-part episode, a grieving widower named Gary Clark (Michael O'Neill) comes into the hospital with a loaded gun, seeking revenge on Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and a group of doctors who he blames for his wife's death.

Drew's character, April Kepner, is on the team that Clark targets, and she has two particularly traumatizing scenes in the finale. First, April slips on blood and finds her friend Reed's (Nora Zehetner) dead body in a medical supply closet.

Then, when she comes face-to-face with Clark in the hospital hallway, she has to fight for her life at gunpoint by telling him intimate details of her life. "No one's loved me yet. Please, please!" April begs in the scene. So, Clark turns his gun on Derek once again and wounds him with a near-fatal shot.

Ellen Pompeo and Drew on "Sanctuary/"Death and All His Friends." Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Drew revealed just how psychologically traumatizing the filming experience was for her in the new tell-all book "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy" by Entertainment Weekly's editor at large, Lynette Rice.

"I had nightmares and panic attacks while we were shooting that, even for several days after we finished," she said.

"It was very intense and scary and hard to go to those places, and then leave them at the door and then come home and be like, 'I'm fine, I'm fine. Nobody's trying to kill me, I didn't just watch my best friend die, I didn't just get covered in her blood," she continued.

Drew explained that, from her perspective, when an actor has to put themselves in the mindset to film trauma it "does something to your body because your body doesn't know that it's not happening" in real life.

"Grey's Anatomy" season six finale. Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

According to the book, O'Neill said that he almost didn't take the part of the shooter because someone in his family had been murdered. "I know what happens to families when someone gets cut down," he said. "You don't ever really recover from it."

O'Neill also recalled to Rice how he told "Grey's Anatomy" creator and then-showrunner Shonda Rhimes "this frightens me" regarding the troubling scenes.

According to O'Neill, Rhimes told him "it frightens me, too." He said his wife eventually convinced him to take the part and he did so under the conditions that his character "didn't point a gun at a child and that the character ends his life in the hospital."

"How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy" is out now.

