The turkey has not even been stuffed, but holiday events are on the calendar. I saw this meme yesterday that pretty much sets the tone for the holiday season,. Preach - I am here for it. If you want your tree up, put it up. If you don't want to decorate quite yet for the holiday, don't. Maybe you are not even putting up a Christmas tree, that is fine too. I never put up a tree. No, I am not anti-Christmas or Bah Humbug, I just don't need a Christmas tree to get into the Christmas spirit. I like OPT's - other people's trees.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO