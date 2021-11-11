UN says number of displaced people worldwide tops 84 million

Twin suicide bombings killed three people and wounded several dozen more in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks. The police earlier blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo blamed for a string of recent attacks in Uganda and which Washington has linked to IS. Two suicide bombers on motorbikes -- disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers -- detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passerby. A third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said. The explosions in Kampala's central business district occurred within minutes of each other, shortly after 10:00 am (0700 GMT), and left "bodies shattered and scattered", he said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO