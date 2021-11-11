CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN says number of displaced people worldwide tops 84 million

bigcountryhomepage.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — The number of people around the world forced to abandon their homes likely increased to more than 84 million in the first half of this year, an increase fueled in particular by conflicts in Africa, the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday. The U.N. High Commissioner for...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

UN: Sharp Jump in Number of People Facing Famine

ROME, ITALY - The U.N.'s food agency said Monday the number of people on the edge of famine in 43 countries had risen to 45 million, as acute hunger spikes around the world. The jump from 42 million people earlier in the year was largely down to a food security assessment that found another 3 million people facing famine in Afghanistan, the World Food Program (WFP) said.
WORLD
KEYT

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need “life-saving” aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of “life-saving” humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1. He says it’s needed “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.” Martin Griffiths also urged donors on Monday to respond to the U.N. appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Griffiths’ statement was issued as the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Long-term displacement remains unresolved in Myanmar: Top UN official

New York [US], November 9 (ANI): Highlighting the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator has said there are now more than 3 million people in the country who need life-saving humanitarian aid because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy. "Without an end to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Africa#Forced Displacement#Ap#U N#Unhcr
baltimorenews.net

Over 84 million people displaced from their homes owing to violence, insecurity, climate change

New York [US], November 12 (ANI): As more people flee violence, insecurity and the effects of climate change, the number forcibly displaced now exceeds 84 million globally, according to new data released on Thursday by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. UNHCR's Mid-Year Trends report, covering the first six months of this year, revealed a surge from 82.4 million since December - largely due to internal displacement - with more people fleeing multiple active conflicts around the world, especially in Africa.
POLITICS
bigcountryhomepage.com

Ethiopia’s detentions of Tigrayans snare US, UK citizens

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — American and British citizens have been swept up in Ethiopia’s mass detentions of ethnic Tigrayans under a new state of emergency in the country’s escalating war, The Associated Press has found. Thousands of Tigrayans in the capital, Addis Ababa, and across Africa’s second most populous country...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Most people who risk Channel boat crossings are refugees – report

Nearly two-thirds of people who migrate to the UK in small boats are deemed to be genuine refugees and allowed to remain, a report says, in an apparent contradiction of past statements by the home secretary, Priti Patel. Analysis using Home Office data and requests under freedom of information laws...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
United Nations
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sudanese general tightens grip on power, 2 weeks after coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s top general reappointed himself as head of the army-run interim governing body on Thursday, a sign that he’s tightening his grip on the country two weeks after he led a coup against civilian leaders. The move by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan — along with other appointments...
POLITICS
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS
AFP

Fears for Bangladesh elephants after spate of killings

At least four Asian elephants have been killed in Bangladesh over the past week, officials said Sunday, putting the dwindling population of the endangered creatures at further risk. Twelve elephants have been killed across Bangladesh in the past 18 months.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Almost 4,000 people displaced by tidal surge in Ghana

Almost 4,000 people on Ghana's coast were still displaced on Wednesday after a weekend tidal surge swept through more than 500 houses in the Volta region. Sea-level rise is a growing worry in West Africa, and in Ghana, many have already been forced to abandon homes and livelihoods. "We had...
ENVIRONMENT
bigcountryhomepage.com

World leaders bolster troubled Libya ahead of key election

PARIS (AP) — France is hosting an international conference on Libya on Friday as the North African country heads into long-awaited elections next month, a vote that regional and world powers hope will pull the oil-rich nation out of its decade-old chaos. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and several world...
WORLD
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. 
WORLD
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

IS suicide bombings kill 3 in Uganda

Twin suicide bombings killed three people and wounded several dozen more in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks. The police earlier blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo blamed for a string of recent attacks in Uganda and which Washington has linked to IS. Two suicide bombers on motorbikes -- disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers -- detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passerby. A third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said. The explosions in Kampala's central business district occurred within minutes of each other, shortly after 10:00 am (0700 GMT), and left "bodies shattered and scattered", he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy