CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ and FBI gave cover to Steele dossier source accused of lying

By Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMQ82_0ctSQ3RI00


T he Justice Department and the FBI continued defending their use of information from Christopher Steele’s main source, Igor Danchenko, even after interviews with the bureau during which special counsel John Durham says the Russian lied repeatedly.

Danchenko, a U.S.-based and Russian-born researcher, was charged “with five counts of making false statements to the FBI” that Durham claims he made about the information he provided to Steele for the dossier. The Durham indictment stated Danchenko lied to the FBI five times in 2017. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

The efforts by the DOJ and the FBI to defend the credibility of Steele’s dossier and his source were notable in 2018, the year after Danchenko allegedly lied to the bureau, and in the midst of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Then-Assistant Attorney General John Demers told Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Judge Rosemary Collyer in a July 2018 letter that Danchenko had been “truthful and cooperative” with the FBI. The DOJ official also defended the flawed FISA applications against Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

Demers told the FISA court: “The Government submits that the applications, read in light go this additional information, contain sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause that the target was an agent of a foreign power.”

DANCHENKO PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO LYING TO FBI ABOUT STEELE DOSSIER

The DOJ knew Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos repeatedly denied any Russia collusion in 2016 conversations with FBI confidential source Stefan Halper, denials not relayed to the FISA court.

“Even considering the additional information regarding Papadopoulos’ conversations with Source #2 [Halper] and others, and regarding Source #1 [Steele], the applications contained sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause that Page was acting as an agent of the Government of Russia,” Demers told the FISA court. “The FBI has reviewed this letter and confirmed its factual accuracy.”

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s December 2019 report undermined the dossier’s claims, and he criticized the DOJ and the FBI for at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” related to the FISA warrants against Page and for the bureau's “central and essential” reliance on Steele’s dossier.

Horowitz said FBI interviews with Danchenko “raised significant questions about the reliability of the Steele election reporting” and cast doubt on some of its biggest claims. Documents show the FBI had previously investigated Danchenko as a possible “threat to national security” due to alleged connections with Russian intelligence.

Collyer condemned the actions of the FBI as "antithetical to the heightened duty of candor" in the wake of the report.

In another instance, the FBI’s “Draft Talking Points” for a Senate Intelligence Committee briefing dated February 2018 includes further defenses of Steele and Danchenko.

The bureau pointed to interviews with Danchenko in January 2017, writing he “advised that several reports appeared to be derived from multiple sources, to include the information he provided to Steele as well as information that he had not collected,” and that Danchenko “did not cite any significant concerns with the way his reporting was characterized in the dossier.”

FBI notes of a January 2017 interview with Danchenko showed he told the bureau he “did not know the origins” of some of Steele's claims and “did not recall” other information that was in the dossier. He noted that much of what he passed along to Steele was “word of mouth and hearsay” and that some stemmed from a “conversation ... with friends over beers,” while the most salacious allegations may have been made in “jest.”

Horowitz concluded Danchenko “contradicted the allegations of a ‘well-developed conspiracy’ in” Steele’s dossier.

The FBI’s talking points also said they learned Steele was relying on a main source in October 2016, and the bureau provided a response to how speaking with Danchenko affected the FBI’s confidence in the dossier.

“At minimum, our discussions with [Danchenko] confirm that the dossier was not fabricated by Steele,” the FBI wrote. “Our discussions with [Danchenko] confirmed that he operates within high level academic and government circles, maintains trusted relationships with individuals who are capable of reporting on the material he collected for Steele, and that Steele and [Danchenko] utilized reasonably sound intelligence tradecraft.”

The FBI also claimed to senators it had "successfully protected from public disclosure the overwhelming majority of the individuals who contributed source reporting to the Steele Dossier." The alleged sources for Steele’s dossier have largely either been accused of lying, have denied being sources, or have otherwise backed away from the dossier.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, previous head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in August 2020 that the 2018 briefing demonstrated the FBI had misled the Senate about Danchenko and the dossier.

Later that month, the South Carolina Republican revealed Bill Priestap, the FBI's former head of counterintelligence, was the official he claims tried “whitewashing” the dossier to the Senate in 2018. Graham said he was turning the information over to Durham to investigate, calling it “potentially another crime.”

Priestap, the leader of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, wrote to the CIA to describe Steele as “reliable” as the FBI pushed to include Steele’s allegations in the 2017 intelligence community assessment on Russian interference.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Nearly all of the signers of the Page FISA warrants — Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates , Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein , FBI Director James Comey, and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — have now indicated under oath that they would not have signed off on the surveillance if they knew then what they know now.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 122

Frederick Faust
5d ago

This is the real insurrection story. The attempted coup d'etat against the incoming Trump team conducted by Biden, Obama, Hilary and the politically weaponized FBI, CIA, the FISA COURT and the sycophantic co-conspirators in MSM. A true threat to the Republic, unlike the January 6 tantrum conducted by frustrated voters.

Reply(22)
112
rob roberts
5d ago

The most untrustworthy Law Enforcement Agencies in the United States...Quite an accomplishment...Never ever will Americans look up to them.. Congrats...

Reply(3)
89
Wilson Bush
5d ago

I know the Durham investigation is preceding slowly. If he can expose the corruption of the DOJ and the corrupt FBI so be it. Don’t leave out Hillary

Reply(3)
62
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Rosenstein
Person
Andrew Mccabe
Person
John Demers
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Stefan Halper
Person
Sally Yates
Person
George Papadopoulos
Person
Lindsey Graham
Fox News

CNN’s Brian Stelter ignores WaPo deleting, correcting reports on discredited Steele dossier on his media show

The Washington Post corrected and removed large chunks of its own reporting on the discredited Steele dossier on Friday, but Americans who rely on CNN’s media program "Reliable Sources" for information would be clueless because ratings-challenged host Brian Stelter shockingly ignored it. The ironically named "Reliable Sources" claims to examine...
DONALD TRUMP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Doj#Cia#Justice Department#Russian#Durham
Fox News

Axios warns about 'reckoning' on news outlets that touted the Steele dossier

Axios had harsh words for news outlets who touted the Christopher Steele dossier for years, despite much of the report being uncorroborated. The Steele dossier, a document funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign through law firm Perkins Coie, was comprised by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele in 2017. The dossier provided several salacious rumors involving former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and formed the basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Watch Mark Meadows Slam Official Who 'Stonewalled' Subpoenas From GOP Congress

MSNBC unearthed a video clip of then-Rep. Mark Meadows attacking an official he accused of “stonewalling” congressional subpoenas — issued during Donald Trump’s administration. On Friday, Meadows ignored a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. In an interview with Fox News in summer 2018,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: The crumbling of the Steele dossier

It might be more informative to think of the infamous Steele dossier as the Clinton dossier. This month, special counsel John Durham charged Igor Danchenko, a Russian citizen, with five counts of lying to the FBI. Mr. Danchenko is far from a household name, but he played a key role in the creation of the Steele dossier, which led to the trumped up (pun intended) Russian collusion frenzy.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Adam Schiff's disgraceful legacy

The most recent indictment by Special Counsel John Durham has fully exposed the notorious Steele dossier as nothing more than a collection of lies designed to drive the phony narrative that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia. But beyond Hillary Clinton and her cronies who invented and disseminated the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Andrew McCarthy: Durham indictments – don't be fooled, here's where this case is likely headed

There is a great deal of extravagant commentary in right-leaning media regarding Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Trump supporters, in particular, are exuberant at the prospect that Durham, at long last, has cracked the case and is poised to prove a sweeping conspiracy between the Clinton campaign and Obama administration officials to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
Valley News

‘Many’ more Durham indictments likely in connection to Steele Dossier, former director of National Intelligence, says

‘Many’ more Durham indictments likely in connection to Steele Dossier, former director of National Intelligence, says Jack Phillips The Epoch Times Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he expects special counsel John Durham’s team to indict more suspects in connection to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and the discredited Steele dossier. Last week, a grand jury empaneled by Durham indicted Russia analyst Igor Danchenko, who previously worked for the left-leaning Brookings Institution, for allegedly lying to the FBI. Danchenko had been the main source for the dossier created by former UK spy Christopher Steele that was, in turn, used by the FBI during its inquiry into whether the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump colluded with Russia. “When I.
DURHAM, NH
ABC30 Fresno

Durham probe offers fresh support for man who has long denied being 'dossier' source

The long-running special investigation into how the government probed candidate Donald Trump's ties to Russia brought a new indictment last week and in the process cast fresh doubt on earlier claims that a little-known Belarussian-born businessman named Sergei Millian had been an unwitting source for the "dossier" prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy