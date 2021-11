All about the timing! Tiffany Haddish‘s journey to become a mother has already taught her a very important lesson — going at your own pace. “I had to put a pause on that [adoption] process because my business has picked up, and I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” Haddish, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 15, while promoting her partnership with Vitafusion.

