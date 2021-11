DANVILLE, Va. — The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member O. Renee Hughes, effective Nov. 30, during Thursday evening’s meeting. “It is with great sadness that I must tender my resignation from the school board,” Hughes said in a statement. “Due to increased responsibilities in other areas of my life, I am no longer able to devote the time and energy that is required to be a good board member. I offer my sincere thanks to the City Council for their support for education and the citizens of Danville for their confidence in me as I have served on the board.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO