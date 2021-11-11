Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a publicist

Phreshy stays red carpet ready. Behind every major celebrity or company, there is a visionary that steers the ship on creating a public image that highlights their client in the best light — those visionaries are called publicists. Derrian Perry, also known as Phreshy, is a publicist to some of the biggest names in the spotlight right now including Offset, Nichole Lynel, Jayda Cheaves, and Taylor Girlz. Each of his clients has their own unique style, but three in particular are making noise in the fashion space. Offset created his own fashion brand and is usually seated at top tier fashion shows during fashion week. Cheaves initially built her million-dollar brand on reselling her clothes, and now owns her own clothing line and Lynel is a Los-Angeles based fashion designer that recently secured shelf space in Nordstrom. As you can imagine, working with stylish clients like Phreshy’s requires him to keep up and dress the part.
