Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a publicist

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is used to feuds and blowups. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t known to back down from drama. On the previous season, she clashed with Quad Webb. Although the two women have a close friendship, Quad thought Heavenly came for her on Instagram. This is due to the fact that Heavenly left an emoji on new photos Quad posted. In the photos, Quad was rocking a swimsuit. In response to the emoji, Quad went in on Heavenly about her looks. She went on to say that Heavenly had to get a lot of work done to look how Quad looks naturally. This hurt Heavenly’s feelings. And Heavenly went off on Quad about it while they were filming. Fortunately, they were able to hash out their issues and salvage their friendship.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO