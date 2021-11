I was married for just over 50 years but sadly my wife died from ovarian cancer in 2018. About six months after her death I met a widow who shared my interests. We only lived 12 miles apart so we met most weekends: we went out for meals and went to the theatre. Our families got on well with each other and we spent Boxing Day 2018 with her family. We took a number of holidays together in 2019.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO