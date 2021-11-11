CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Who is Saule Omarova, Biden’s pick for a key banking post?

By Sarah Westwood
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjeKT_0ctSPOvV00


Opposition to President Joe Biden’s pick for a key banking regulatory post is mounting thanks to scrutiny of her past writings and statements on her radical view of economics.

The nomination of Saule Omarova to become comptroller of the currency drew even more focus this week when a clip of controversial comments she made in February at a virtual event made the rounds on social media, in which she said of oil, coal and gas companies, "We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change."

But Omarova’s nomination has raised concerns among Republicans, industry executives, and even some Democrats for weeks.

The comptroller of the currency is a regulatory position that oversees national banks and is housed with the Treasury Department. Biden selected Omarova, a Cornell Law School professor, for the position in September.

Her nomination appears to be in serious peril amid the attention on her left-wing economic views.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester said Tuesday that he has “real concerns” about some of Omarova’s past comments and whether her views would preclude her from performing the high-profile job “impartially.”

Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have also reportedly raised their own concerns about Omarova’s nomination to the White House privately.

All Republican senators are expected to vote against her confirmation — leaving her nomination in true peril, as Democrats can’t lose a single vote if they hope for her to serve as comptroller of the currency.

One point of contention, among the many objections Republicans have raised to Omarova’s nomination, is her college thesis, which she has so far declined to turn over to lawmakers.

Omarova wrote the thesis as part of her dissertation while attending Moscow State University, which she attended on the V.I. Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship.

Its title was “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in The Capital .” Marx wrote Das Capital in 1867 to lay out how his theories about class struggles played out in economics, including his idea about how the “exploitation of labor” is central to a capitalist structure, to which he was opposed.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, demanded Omarova release a copy of her thesis as part of the vetting process nominees undergo in Senate committees, which typically requests that nominees hand over copies of their previous writings and speeches.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more radical choice for any regulatory spot in our federal government,” Toomey said on the Senate floor in early October.

But Moscow University has reportedly said it no longer has a copy of the thesis in its records due to its policy of destroying dissertations after five years.

A paper Omarova wrote last year has also drawn scrutiny for ideas about overhauling the nation’s banking system and transforming the Federal Reserve into a much more powerful entity with strong control over the financial system in place of private banks.

Omarova outlined “a series of structural reforms that would radically redefine the role of a central bank as the ultimate public platform.”

Her paper , titled “The People’s Ledger: How to Democratize Money and Finance the Economy,” has fueled arguments from the right and from the banking industry that she is too radical to be trusted with a key regulatory position.

Trade groups representing banks quickly lined up against her nomination.

The American Banking Association CEO Rob Nichols accused Omarova of wanting to “effectively nationalize America’s community banks” and undermine the role that local banks play in communities.

Omarova took a dig at Manchin in May for insufficient support of Democratic priorities, such as Biden’s sprawling infrastructure and spending packages.

At a virtual roundtable event for the Jain Family Institute in May, Omarova joked that the West Virginia centrist is “supposed to be on the Democratic side, and yet feel[s] very uncomfortable with big spending ideas.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

But her nomination has drawn praise from the far Left, who have wanted Biden to take a more progressive stance on economic policy than he has so far.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren praised Biden’s selection of Omarova in September, saying the Cornell University professor was “an excellent choice to oversee and regulate the activities of our nation's largest banks.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Karl Marx
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Biden approval rating hits new low

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to its lowest level since taking office. A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found that Biden’s approval rating has plummeted in recent months among steadily rising inflation, a difficult withdrawal from Afghanistan, and other economic issues. Biden’s overall approval...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#American Banking#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Republicans#Democrats#The Treasury Department#Cornell Law School#The White House#Moscow State University#Economic Analysis
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Urges President Biden To Withdraw Nomination of Omarova To U.S. Comptroller of the Currency

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw his nomination of Saule Omarova to Comptroller of the Currency. This letter is in response to past comments by Omarova expressing hostility towards American energy producers, including wanting businesses in the oil and gas industry "to go bankrupt."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS 42

WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses Biden’s $1T infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Crain's Cleveland Business

Biden's Fed chair pick is ‘imminent,' Senate Banking Committee chair says

Senate Banking Committee chairman Sherrod Brown said he was told by White House officials to expect an "imminent" announcement about President Joe Biden's pick to chair the Federal Reserve. "I hear it's imminent," Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, said Monday, Nov. 15, in a brief interview at the Capitol. "I'm not...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy