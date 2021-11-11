CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italian wine companies eye greater opportunities in China

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A number of Italian wine companies took part in the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) that concluded Wednesday, eyeing greater opportunities in the Chinese market. "The exhibition area of our company at the CIIE has...

Claims of China reverting to self-isolation emphatically misplaced: SCMP

HONG KONG, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Claims of China retreating into self-isolation are emphatically misplaced, as the country's commitment to engage with the global economy has been glaringly consistent, an opinion piece by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has said. China's active engagement in international and regional organizations proves...
ECONOMY
1st LD-Writethru: China's FDI inflow up 17.8 pct in first 10 months

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, rose 17.8 percent year on year to 943.15 billion yuan, or 142.01 billion U.S. dollars, in the first 10 months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday. During the Jan.-Oct. period, FDI...
ECONOMY
China's industrial output up 3.5 pct in October

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.5 percent year on year in October, compared with 3.1 percent in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday. The figure puts average Jan.-Oct. growth for the past two years at...
ECONOMY
Miami Herald

Italian city defies China, opens exhibit by dissident artist

A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first...
VISUAL ART
Italian firm eyes rapid growth in China's renewable energy sector

ROME, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's renewable energy sector is the largest, and one of the fastest-growing in the world, and Italy's Delta OHM will be helping to boost its efficiency after attending the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Delta OHM is based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
JD.com Eyeing International Expansion Beyond China

Chinese eCommerce giant JD.com is looking beyond its borders in its efforts to add more international customers, a top executive told CNBC, a move that some believe could help the company take a sliver of market share from retail behemoth Amazon in some areas. JD.com will “increase investment in countries...
BUSINESS
China's modernization drive unleashes opportunities for world

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- "The capital of Uruguay is one of the farthest national capitals from Beijing. So if China's modernization has any influence on Uruguay, it surely influences the rest of the world," said Fernando Lugris, Uruguay's Ambassador to China. The ambassador made the remarks during the fourth...
CHINA
Economy
Country
China
Danish companies eye lucrative opportunities at CIIE in Shanghai

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Danish companies are present in record numbers at the ongoing 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, lured by the lucrative opportunities offered by the Chinese market. Danish exports to China have significantly increased in recent years, and according to Rasmus Prehn, Denmark's minister...
BUSINESS
Going viral | The COVID-19 era is saving China’s wine industry

The COVID-19 crisis has exacted a huge toll on the world but it has also meant opportunity for some, including China’s wine producers. I wrote this article for Wine-Searcher in September about the topic, noting how the local wine industry has been struggling despite having the seeming advantages of rapidly rising quality, a mountain of medals from major contests, a major wine education bureaucracy, and an increasingly sophisticated consumer base with rising disposable income.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Japanese Small-, Medium-sized Enterprises Eye Opportunities at CIIE

(Yicai Global) Nov. 6 -- As the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) said that Japanese enterprises look forward to introducing Japanese high-quality products and services to Chinese consumers through this platform, exploring the Chinese market and seeking recovery opportunities for Japanese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
SMALL BUSINESS
Syrian businesses eye CIIE as key opportunity to enter Chinese market

DAMASCUS, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Syrian businesspersons have seen the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) as an opportunity to showcase their goods and establish a foothold in the vast Chinese market. Roula Ali-Adeeb has for years been producing natural oil extracts for beauty and health purposes, and when the...
SMALL BUSINESS
Washington should act responsibly in relations with China

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Washington has recently declared that the United States and China will "discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition" between the two sides. Responsible management of what many deem as the world's most important bilateral relationship is certainly imperative. Yet it is worth noting that over the years, Washington is the one that has been acting irresponsibly to undermine its relations with Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Sen. Mark Warner calls China a greater challenge than the Cold War

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Sen. Mark Warner coauthored the hard-won $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, and is currently working to find the slim majority needed to get the Build Back Better Act passed, but the Democrat from Virginia says his biggest concern these days isn’t partisan politics—it’s China.
FOREIGN POLICY
China's nuclear weapons build-up signals a new arms race

Reports from America suggesting Beijing is dramatically increasing its number of nuclear weapons have a definite agenda ? to raise the appetite for greater spending on the US military. A new arms race will be the result. Over the past few weeks, the Financial Times has carried a number of...
POLITICS
Top 5 Low-Cost Retail Franchise With High Profit In India

Launching a franchise business in India will cost you a million bucks is a common myth. However, the truth be told, anyone can become a prudent entrepreneur by starting a franchise business that won't cost an arm and a leg. Today, the market is filled with a myriad of affordable options, such as low-cost retail franchises, where you can invest as a private individual. Moreover, India has nourished hundreds of low-cost franchise businesses belonging to different industries, including retail, education and entertainment. This approach has opened many doors of opportunity for individuals to become entrepreneurs and companies looking to reach an unreachable audience. Listed below are the top 5 retail franchise businesses in India in which you can invest!
RETAIL
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New Height with NP Surging by 264%

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.('China XLX' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the 'Group') (HKSE:01866.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group recorded unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately RMB11,762 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 ('9M2020' or 'the Period'), a sharp increase of 56% from the same period last year. The unaudited total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent surged by 264% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB1,022 million for 9M2021.
MARKETS

