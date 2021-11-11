Why comedy podcasts are taking off at Audible

Following the news last week of leading audio storytelling giant Audible expanding its scripted comedy slate with six new original comedy podcasts set to release in 2022, one of the very funny projects encouraging laughs for the new year is the hilarious Paul Lieberstein-created Audible Original, MIDDLESPACE: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well..., out Thursday, Nov. 18. Leiberstein, best known for his role on The Office as Toby Flenderson, is helping to set a very high bar with the company's recent lineup of ambitious scripted comedy podcasts. His new outer space workplace comedy — starring the voice talents of Will Forte, Rainn Wilson, Alex Moffat, Gillian Jacobs, Fortune Feimster and John Malkovich — is not your typical intergalactic series, though. In an interview with PopCulture.com, the Connecticut native admits it's actually an "anti-sci-fi" comedy that he was working on for quite some time.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO