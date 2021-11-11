CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why comedy podcasts are taking off at Audible

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Paul Lieberstein, a writer and actor for "The Office," had a wacky idea for a story about a bored spaceship captain who goes on comedic tangents while traveling the galaxy. But Lieberstein didn't think the concept would work in a conventional TV episode format. So he...

ourherald.com

Papa Takes Comedy From Netflix To Barre Opera House

Tom Papa, one of the top comedic voices in the country, will perform at the Barre Opera House on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Papa has found success as an author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. He began his career in New […]
BARRE, VT
Popculture

Paul Lieberstein Talks Hilarious 'Anti-Sci-Fi' Audible Original Comedy 'MIDDLESPACE' (Exclusive)

Following the news last week of leading audio storytelling giant Audible expanding its scripted comedy slate with six new original comedy podcasts set to release in 2022, one of the very funny projects encouraging laughs for the new year is the hilarious Paul Lieberstein-created Audible Original, MIDDLESPACE: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well..., out Thursday, Nov. 18. Leiberstein, best known for his role on The Office as Toby Flenderson, is helping to set a very high bar with the company's recent lineup of ambitious scripted comedy podcasts. His new outer space workplace comedy — starring the voice talents of Will Forte, Rainn Wilson, Alex Moffat, Gillian Jacobs, Fortune Feimster and John Malkovich — is not your typical intergalactic series, though. In an interview with PopCulture.com, the Connecticut native admits it's actually an "anti-sci-fi" comedy that he was working on for quite some time.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bad Robot Launches Podcast Unit, Hires Audible’s Christina Choi, Strikes First-Look With Spotify

JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot is moving into the audio space. The production company is launching its own podcast division and has hired former Audible and Spotify exec Christina Choi to head the unit. The Lovecraft Country and UFO producer has also struck a first-look deal with Spotify. Bad Robot Audio will be run by Head of Podcasts Choi. She was most recently Director of Content Partnerships, Content Acquisition and Development at the Amazon-owned business. She joined Audible in August 2020, having spent seven years at Spotify, most recently as Senior Creative Producer. It has launched in partnership with Spotify, where it has struck...
BUSINESS
Paul Lieberstein
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Anna’: TV Review

From Amazon’s remake of Utopia to CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand to FX on Hulu’s take on Y: The Last Man, audiences haven’t been eager to embrace the myriad TV projects focused on the aftermath of fictional global pandemics — shows that had the bad fate to be developed before, but released after, we experienced the real thing. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth at least did well enough to be renewed for a second season, and we’ll see what happens with HBO Max’s upcoming Station Eleven or the second installment of Nat Geo’s pandemic-of-the-year anthology The Hot Zone. AMC+’s Anna begins each...
TV SERIES
artofmanliness.com

Podcast #753: Take Back the Weekend

Do you ever get to feeling kind of down, dejected, and anxious come Sunday evening? People refer to this phenomenon as the “Sunday Night Blues,” and it’s a common experience. You may have chalked it up to rueing the fact that your fun and restful weekend is over, and that you have yet another workweek ahead.
PODCAST
CNET

Audible winter sale, get Audible Premium Plus for only $8 a month

Winter is the perfect season to cozy up to a warm fire with a nice book. But what if you're not big on reading in the traditional sense and would rather enjoy a good book performed out loud by your favorite author? Now you can with the Audible end-of-year sale. New Audible listeners can get their first four months of Audible Premium Plus for only $7.95 a month (regularly $14.95). That's $28 in savings.
TECHNOLOGY
#Comedy#Amazon Music#Television#The Office#Audible Studios#Amazon Prime Video
Time

Making Text Audible

Reading can be a serious challenge for tens of millions of people, whether they struggle with comprehension difficulties, poor vision, dyslexia or other issues. But using computer vision and artificial intelligence, the OrCam Read ($1,990) can read any piece of text aloud. Users target the device’s laser frame at a page of a book, a menu, an advertisement or a screen displaying text, press a button, and the device instantly vocalizes it, in a voice that sounds remarkably natural; it also can read text in multiple languages. And since the device is able to respond to voice commands, you can ask it to read, say, a phone number from an ad, the operating hours of a business—or your favorite story again, starting from “Once upon a time.” —Jesse Will.
TECHNOLOGY
undertheradarmag.com

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Thao Nguyen

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives. Every musician goes through an identity crisis every so often but thankfully Thao Nguyen‘s...
MUSIC
The Oregonian

Why The Dalles is protecting Google: Beat Check podcast

One of the country’s most famous companies is expanding in Oregon, and one city is carrying the water, legally speaking. That town sued to prevent the public from knowing key details about the company’s plans. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, Mike Rogoway talked about Google’s...
THE DALLES, OR
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
Audacy

Best Buy releases Black Friday deals

Black Friday is coming early this year to Best Buy shoppers when a four-day sale kicks off Tuesday. This is the second year in a row that the Minneapolis-based retailer has announced a preview of Black Friday sale prices in October, said USA Today. Last year, the sale began Oct. 8, ahead of the Amazon Prime sale.
SHOPPING
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
techlicious.com

The Best Indoor TV Antenna for HD and 4K

An indoor HDTV antenna is a must-have accessory for cord-cutters. That's because OTA (over-the-air) broadcasts are available free of charge, while getting local channels through streaming services can be expensive and chews up Internet bandwidth. Although the selection of channels varies depending on where you live, much of North America's...
ELECTRONICS

