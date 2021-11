"The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Those are the words spoken by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), resident sorcerer of the MCU and the latest to inhabit a mentor-like role in the Sony-MCU Spider-Man series of films, in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. This third installment finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) turning to Doctor Strange for help in reversing the reveal of his identity to the world. Unfortunately, in usual Parker luck, the spell to do so goes horribly wrong, and instead results in Multiversal chaos that finds villains from the likes of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) making his way to the MCU.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO