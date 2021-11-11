CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A Vaccine Against Valley Fever Finally Works—for Dogs

By Maryn McKenna
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe catch: The vaccine was tested in, and will be developed for, dogs. A formula that could be given to humans, if it can be achieved, lies many years and millions of dollars down the road. But researchers say even this first step is notable, a significant milestone on the way...

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield Animal Control holds dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vaccinations aren’t just for humans, they’re for dogs too. The City of Bakersfield Animal Control (BAC) is holding a drive-thru dog vaccination clinic for rabies, DAPP and Bordetella Saturday at Kroll Park, 7500 Kroll Park Way, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. California law requires all dogs older than three months […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Modesto Bee

Vaccination victories in California’s vegetable valleys

If demography really was COVID destiny, then Gonzales—a small, working-class town with a young, Latino population in rural California—would be a pandemic disaster. Instead, Gonzales is among California’s most vaccinated places. In this Salinas Valley town of 9,000, 98 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose. Gonzales...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

A guide on how to work in vaccine science

Researchers describe what it takes to succeed in a high-profile field at an extraordinary time. Nic Fleming is a science writer in Bristol, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Close to 7 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered worldwide by the end of...
INDUSTRY
Wired

Early Evidence of How Wildfire Smoke Alters Bird Migration

This story originally appeared on High Country News and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Four radio-collared Tule geese left their summer breeding grounds near Alaska’s Cook Inlet in the fall of 2020 to head south for the winter. The migration typically takes about four days: The birds fly over the Gulf of Alaska, stay about 100 miles offshore from Canada, and skirt Vancouver Island. They stop briefly to float and rest on the Pacific Ocean a handful of times and then gather en masse at Summer Lake in central Oregon before making the final push to California’s Sacramento Valley. Last summer, however, the migrating birds encountered dense wildfire smoke off the coast of British Columbia and over Washington—and that’s when their behavior got weird.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cdc#Fever#Travel Medicine#Vaccinations#Anivive Lifesciences#Univ
skepticalraptor.com

COVID vaccine mandates are working

I know we keep reading about lawsuits and protest about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but I think we (pro-science, pro-vaxxers) are too focused on the negative. Actual data is showing us that these mandates are working and they are substantially increasing vaccination rates. There have been a ton of court rulings...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
ScienceAlert

Otherwise Healthy Man Found to Have a Disturbing, Unexpected Visitor in His Brain

Three years ago, a family in Boston was thrown into chaos during the small hours of the morning. A man, who moments ago had been sleeping soundly next to his wife, was on the floor convulsing, and nobody knew why. He was confused, uttering nonsensical words and tried to resist being taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital. There, through a painstaking diagnostic process, doctors discovered an unwelcome brain guest. On examination, the unfortunate man's heartbeat and breathing were slightly elevated, but toxicology and chest X-rays showed no abnormalities. There was no physical evidence to suggest an underlying chronic disease, no history...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Change in vaccination strategy averted outbreak of urban yellow fever in São Paulo State

Yellow fever is a non-contagious viral disease with two transmission cycles, sylvatic (in wild animals) and urban. Sylvatic yellow fever circulates among monkeys, and in Brazil is transmitted by mosquitoes of the genera Haemagogus and Sabethes, which bite an infected monkey and then infect others. Urban yellow fever circulates among humans and is transmitted by the mosquito Aedes aegypti (human-mosquito-human). Brazil has had no urban yellow fever cases since 1942, but the sylvatic version can accidentally infect people who live near or visit forest areas.
HEALTH
UPI News

Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Ten new illnesses in a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled salami sticks bring the total number to 31, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Two more states have reported cases, increasing the number of affected states to 10. There have been six hospitalizations,...
FOOD SAFETY
Wired

Who Owns the Vaccine? A Conversation With Moderna’s Stéphane Bancel and Dr. Nahid Bhadelia

On Tuesday the New York Times dropped a bombshell report about patents around Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. After a four-year partnership with the US National Institutes of Health, Moderna filed for a patent on arguably the most critical component of its vaccine, and it did so including only the names of its own scientists. Much to the consternation of the NIH, all of its scientists were excluded from the patent filing, which could have major ramifications. If the government agency had been included in the filing, then theoretically the US would be able to license out the technology, which would help get it out faster and wider, including into more developing countries where vaccination rates remain low. If the patent is approved as written, this would give Moderna sole control over this technology—and potentially tens of billions more in profits. Many in the scientific community view the move by Moderna as a betrayal.
INDUSTRY
myrgv.com

University offering COVID-19 vaccines in Lower Valley

UT Health RGV is offering booster doses of both Pfizer and Moderna to area residents this week. Anyone aged 65+ (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or at least 2 months after initial dose of Johnson & Johnson). People aged 18+ with any underlying medical...
EDUCATION
Delta County Independent

Rabbits and cases of rabbit fever

¡As a kid, my successes while hunting were fairly limited. Limited in the sense that I could not venture off our farm. That meant elk was off the radar for my hunts. Deer would occasionally venture into the place to graze off my grandmother’s flower bed, but they were off limits because she considered them pets.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy