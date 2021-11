It is notoriously difficult to see a truly great race car driver ever show us a lot of real, raw emotion. Not anger. We've all seen that plenty. Not celebratory joy. That's what we see most, when the driver who has just pulled into Victory Lane finally shows us their face after it's been hidden under a helmet for four hours. But by that time of revelation, they've typically already done all their real emoting when we couldn't see them and what we get is the scripted, corporatized post-win photo and hat dance.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO