ISL Playoff Match 2, Day 1: London Dominates Relays; Ryan Murphy Stellar in Season Debut. As the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs opened its second match in Eindhoven on Saturday, double points were available in four relay events. The London Roar took advantage of those opportunities, as it won every relay event and surged to a 33.5-point lead over the L.A. Current in the team standings. The Roar claimed bonus jackpot points in every relay, a major reason why the squad will be favored to walk away with the team win when action resumes on Sunday.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO