CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why rush stacks talk?

New Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to back Mr. Sean Green and Mr. Jeff Heller on this one ("Morro Bay City Council votes to let...

www.newtimesslo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Council To Discuss ‘Right To Housing’ Proposal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento city council is expected to discuss on Tuesday a new ordinance that could allow homeless people to sue the city. However, the ordinance would also allow the city to clear camps. Under the proposed “Right to Housing” ordinance, homeless people would be offered two different types of housing – like a shelter, trailer, tiny home, Safe Ground tent camp spot, or hotel room. If the person refuses, the city would be able to clear their camp. The city would be required to provide enough shelter beds for everyone, or homeless people could sue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Could Be First To Establish ‘Legal Right To Housing’ — Here’s How It Would Work

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A first-of-its-kind housing proposal is on the table at the Sacramento City Council Meeting. The city could become the first to establish a “legal right to housing” for the homeless. The move would prevent the homeless from camping on streets and in parks if city housing is available. Mayor Darryl Steinberg says he wants to “move to needle” on the homeless crisis here in Sacramento by 2023. Two civil rights groups say the law is bad policy and could violate constitutional rights. Under the plan, when the city offers a homeless person at least two forms of shelter or housing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morro Bay City Council#The City Council
New Hampshire Bulletin

‘It essentially dismantles all of the progress’: Energy efficiency decision sends a chill

Energy efficiency programs in New Hampshire are in for a big change if a decision issued by the Public Utilities Commission late Friday is enacted. In that decision, the commission rejected an energy efficiency plan to increase spending and then took it a step further, slashing funding for energy efficiency over the next two years […] The post ‘It essentially dismantles all of the progress’: Energy efficiency decision sends a chill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Chicago

Up To 10 Municipal Employees Under Scrutiny In Markham After Receiving Paycheck Protection Program Loans Without Any Prior Record Of Their Businesses

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Earlier this month, CBS 2’s Jermont Terry confronted Markham police Officer Kenneth Muldrow about an unlicensed landscaping business for which he used the address of the south suburb’s city hall and police station. Muldrow is no longer on the streets after he was exposed by CBS 2 and an investigation was launched. Meanwhile, Terry has since discovered Muldrow is not the only municipal employee in Markham with an unlicensed business the city doesn’t know about. In fact, up to 10 Markham municipal employees have now found themselves right on the city’s radar. They all received federal tax dollars...
MARKHAM, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Department Of Public Health Wants Your Opinion About A Restrictive Permit On Suncor Energy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking for public input on a permit for the Suncor plant. The permit would limit pollution from the plant and place more restrictions on it. (credit: CBS) The overall goal of the permit is to increase transparency around Suncor’s operations and implement monitoring requirements for dozens of toxic metals. “The site has had frequent problems with poor maintenance, spills, and violations, and so we are responding to that by implementing new measures to hold the facility accountable,” said Nicole Rowan, division director, Water Quality Control Division, CDPHE, in a statement. “We want to hear from the public on this permit because it is intended to protect them from harmful pollutants.” CDPHE is taking public comment on its website until Feb. 10. Suncor released this statement to CBS4: We will take time to review the details in the draft water permit and follow the established permit renewal process. Suncor sits along Sand Creek near the South Platte River and the Burlington Ditch, an important source of drinking water.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Working On Improvements To South Hills Junction

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

How Councilmember Bobby Henon’s Conviction Could Bring Changes To Philadelphia’s City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Changes may be coming to City Hall after labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon were found guilty in their federal bribery and corruption trial. Henon worked for IBEW Local 98 since the mid-1990s and kept that job after being elected to City Council in 2011. Now, some councilmembers are saying members shouldn’t be allowed to keep their second jobs. “We have this long history of corruption that was playing out right in front of everyone,” Dr. Charles Gallagher, with La Salle University, said. Philadelphia politics playing out once again. This time, Henon was found guilty, along with Dougherty,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Convicted Union Boss Resigns from Politically Powerful Electrical Union

The convicted union boss, John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, who has long been the most powerful labor leader in southeastern Pennsylvania, resigned from his position at the electrical union he has led for three decades. Dougherty, 61, of South Philadelphia, resigned as business manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWT

Omaha, Lincoln joint-city council meeting highlights affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders from Nebraska’s two largest cities collaborated on Tuesday in an effort to fix some of their biggest problems. From public transportation to climate change and affordable housing, Omaha and Lincoln officials shared ideas for what’s working and what’s not. The six-hour session between city leaders...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Atlanta

Stonecrest Resident, State Lawmaker Respond To Federal Charges Against Mayor

STONECREST, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Allegations that Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary stole COVID-19 relief funds are now playing out in federal court. A bookkeeper is also facing charges in the case. Residents and a state lawmaker say red flags regarding the situation were there from the beginning. Several Stonecrest residents, including Faye Coffield, have said the federal charges against Lary come as no surprise. “We were going to do business with him when he was in charge of one of our arts establishments. We had problems with him then,” she recalled while reflecting on a time before the city was...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy