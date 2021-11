Sylvester Stallone really risked that Ivan Drago’s threat to Rocky Balboa before crossing the boxing gloves in the ring of Rocky IV (that is, the famous I break you in two, entered in the history of famous phrases of the cinema) would go to the sign and that he on that set he really died there. The blow inflicted on Rocky in the first round by the Russian giant (played by Dolph Lundgren) was in fact so violent even in reality that the doctors were convinced that Sly would talk to the angels of the short, while the nurses had already begun to pray for him in intensive care.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO