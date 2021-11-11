CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Machine Learning Can Do for Security

By Ben Linders
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning can be applied in various ways in security, for instance, in malware analysis, to make predictions, and for clustering security events. It can also be used to detect previously unknown attacks with no established signature. Wendy Edwards, a software developer interested in the intersection of cybersecurity and...

InfoQ.com

PlanetScale Introduces Managed Cloud to Scale MySQL Databases

The company behind the open-source Vitess database clustering system recently announced PlanetScale Managed Cloud, an option to run PlanetScale’s databases and management functionalities from existing public cloud accounts. Earlier this year PlanetScale launched a shared tenancy model, where databases from different organizations share compute resources, with no single tenant managed...
South Florida Business Journal

How do you market Ayurveda teas? Try AI, machine learning and micro-influencers

To launch a successful product, marketers need to know just what exactly customers want. Artificial intelligence can help them do that. That's the idea behind 100.co, a Miami-based startup that is reinventing the go-to-market process for consumer brands. The company's artificial intelligence platform analyzes thousands of online data points to predict which markets could be receptive to certain products, reducing the risk of new product launches. 100.co works with founders to create, develop and kick off those brands on social media with advertisements directed at target customers.
hackernoon.com

What I Learned Doing the "Eat the Frog" System for 6 Weeks

The "Eat the Frog" method was coined by Brian Tracy and is based on a Mark Twain quote. Using the method, the messaging and application were super consistent. The method was refreshing in itself, so I decided to try it for a week. Time blocking gave me a structure to work with for the rest of the day to be more productive. After implementation, my productivity dropped to 4.5 - 5 hours a day after implementation, it dropped to 6-7 hours. The complexity of a productivity system is often inversely proportional to long-term adoption.
Times Union

Learn How Much More Microsoft Office Can Do

Everybody at least knows about Microsoft Office. It's the most ubiquitous software in the modern workforce and the closest thing to a prerequisite for working in the modern economy that exists. But how well do you really know it? Do you understand how Microsoft programs can help you scale your business? Do you understand how Microsoft mastery can help you make your working life a lot easier?
InfoQ.com

Microsoft Edge for Linux Now Stable

After one year in preview, Edge for Linux has recently become stable, aiming to provide an alternative to Chrome and Firefox and support to legacy Web apps. Edge is based on Chromium, Google's open source Web engine which also powers Chrome, and aims to provide an alternative user experience, including support for vertical tabs, tab groups, immersive reader, and more. While also a direct competitor of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari for general use, Edge is especially suitable to organizations committed to Microsoft ecosystem. Indeed, Edge provides a unique Internet Explorer mode that makes it possible to use legacy Web sites that were designed for the now deprecated, highly non-standard Internet Explorer browser. This mode can be enabled for a restricted set or URLs, which will be rendered using the old engine. On the contrary, the new engine is the default, with its higher compatibility to Web standards and security.
InfoQ.com

Architecting Software for Leverage

Cavalcanti: I'm here to talk about architecting software for leverage. To start, I'll just define what I mean by leverage here. Here is a Google definition. Leverage is the amount of value you can get relative to the depth of the investment you made. We expect to get a higher value than the amount of investment that you did. In the software context it is the decisions you take, the choices that you made, or the technical debt that you acquired relative to the amount of value that you could create. I want to take a look at some examples of architectural decisions that we took throughout the Nubank trajectory that were aimed at taking the highest possible leverage at the time. You may be in a similar position in your company, or in a future company in a phase that you will be taking those decisions. You can take us as an example, or at least have a mindset.
InfoQ.com

HashiCorp Launch Public Beta of HCP Packer

HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Packer's new public beta puts the long-standing machine-image building tool in the cloud, and also delivers new features such as release channels and a deeper integration with Terraform. Packer - a tool for building automated machine images which was the first product HashiCorp launched back in...
InfoQ.com

Overriding Sealed Methods in C#

Methods have runtime metadata that we can examine and modify. A method handle can be modified to point to a different method. We can generate machine code in C# and execute it directly. We can override any method this way, including built-in ones. We can use this trick to modify...
InfoQ.com

Resources & Transactions: A Fundamental Duality in Observability

Sigelman: My name is Ben Sigelman. I'm a co-founder and the CEO here at Lightstep. I'm here to talk about resources and transactions, a fundamental duality in observability. I've spent most of my career working on observability. I was at Google for nine years in the beginning of my career, and worked on Google's distributed tracing system called Dapper, and their high availability monitoring and metrics system called Monarch. Then, Lightstep, of course, has been focused on observability as well. It's taken me a long time to get here. I've come up with a different way of thinking about observability than I used to, and this is what the talk is about.
InfoQ.com

Reducing Cloud Infrastructure Complexity

The multi-cloud journey is often a long, complex one. Adaptable tooling is key to deal with current heterogeneous systems, and accommodate future change. Team buy in is key. The transformation will touch many organizations and require leadership and a well communicated vision to succeed. Measure the current state of IT...
InfoQ.com

Francesca Lazzeri on What You Should Know before Deploying ML in Production

At the recent QCon Plus online conference, Dr. Francesca Lazzeri gave a talk on machine learning operations (MLOps) titled "What You Should Know before Deploying ML in Production." She covered four key topics, including MLOps capabilities, open source integrations, machine-learning pipelines, and the MLFlow platform. Dr. Lazzeri, a principal data...
InfoQ.com

Amazon Introduces AWS Resilience Hub to Monitor and Improve RPO and RTO

Amazon recently announced the availability of AWS Resilience Hub, a service designed to help customers define, measure, and manage the resilience of their applications on the cloud. The service lets users define Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) objectives and evaluates the configuration to ensure it meets...
InfoQ.com

Using API-First Development and API Mocking to Break Critical Path Dependencies

Many organizations are moving towards API-first development in order to decrease the coupling between teams and increase development velocity. Using API mocks can support the goals of this initiative. We present a case study on API-first development that used API mocks to enable teams to work in parallel and be...
InfoQ.com

Java News Roundup: JDK 18 Release Schedule, Spring Data 2021.1.0, Apple Open-Sources GCGC

This week's Java roundup for November 8th, 2021, features news from JDK 18, Project Loom Build 18-loom+4-273, point releases for Spring Framework and Spring Data, Quarkus 2.4.2.Final, Hibernate Reactive 1.1.0.Final, Piranha 21.11.0, Groovy 4.0.0-beta-2, Apache Camel Quarkus 2.4.0.Final, Neo4J Migrations 1.0.0, Apple open-sources GCGC, and Gluon JavaFX 17.0.2-ea+2 and JavaFX 18-ea+6.
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
