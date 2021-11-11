What Machine Learning Can Do for Security

Cavalcanti: I'm here to talk about architecting software for leverage. To start, I'll just define what I mean by leverage here. Here is a Google definition. Leverage is the amount of value you can get relative to the depth of the investment you made. We expect to get a higher value than the amount of investment that you did. In the software context it is the decisions you take, the choices that you made, or the technical debt that you acquired relative to the amount of value that you could create. I want to take a look at some examples of architectural decisions that we took throughout the Nubank trajectory that were aimed at taking the highest possible leverage at the time. You may be in a similar position in your company, or in a future company in a phase that you will be taking those decisions. You can take us as an example, or at least have a mindset.

