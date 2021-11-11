CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted man accused of dropping bag of cocaine during Nashville drug bust

By Laura Schweizer
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted by authorities was taken into custody by Metro police Tuesday for multiple charges, including a felony drug offense.

According to an arrest warrant, detectives with The Investigating Teams Against Neighborhood Shootings (TITANS) conducted surveillance on Devona Kirkendoll, 20, who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said Kirkendoll was observed making two hand-to-hand narcotics transactions out of his car.

Man shot in the face at downtown Nashville gas station, police say

When authorities went to arrest him, they said he dropped a small plastic bag with a substance inside that tested positive for cocaine. While a search warrant on Kirkendoll’s car was conducted, police said they found two grams of marijuana, six grams of cocaine, 1.1 grams of a white powdery substance, a digital scale, and U.S. currency. Officials said they also found a gun in the center console of the car that was reported stolen out of Davidson County.

Kirkendoll is now facing multiple charges including weapon, assault, and drug charges. He is being held on a $104,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

