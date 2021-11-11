CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

By The Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuaGr_0ctSJ2Eg00

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station.

The flight comes just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home, and lifts the number of people who have reached space past the 600 mark.

The Falcon rocket blasted off Wednesday night from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The three Americans and one German should reach the space station in less than 24 hours.

It’s SpaceX’s fourth crew launch for NASA in 1 1/2 years and the company’s fifth passenger flight overall.

The new crew will join one American and two Russians at the space station.

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

“Irresponsible” Russian Anti-Satellite Test Creates Orbital Debris Field, Endangering the Space Station and Crew

Early Monday, November 15, 2021, the International Space Station Flight Control team in Houston told the crew that due to a to satellite breakup, a debris field was created near the station’s orbital path. The astronauts and cosmonauts were told to “shelter in place” on board the Soyuz and SpaceX capsules attached to the ISS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Kessler Syndrome and the space debris problem

The Kessler Syndrome is a phenomenon in which the amount of junk in orbit around Earth reaches a point where it just creates more and more space debris, causing big problems for satellites, astronauts and mission planners. Consider this scenario: The destruction of a dead spy satellite spawns a swarm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FOX40

Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Space junk threatened the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday, forcing them to seek shelter in their docked capsules and disrupting their work. The U.S. Space Command said it was tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of a satellite breakup. The situation had the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Must See NASA Images of the Week: SpaceX Launch, The Force Awakens, Dark Star-Hatching frEGGs

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer onboard, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer launched at 9:03 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to begin a six month mission onboard the orbital outpost.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Space Center#Falcon#Americans#German#Russians
Metro International

NASA, SpaceX launch ‘Crew 3’ astronauts to orbit on flight to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) -NASA and private rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit late on Wednesday en route to the International Space Station, including a veteran spacewalker and two younger crewmates chosen to join NASA’s future lunar missions. The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WWLP 22News

WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center

WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center. WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center. Expect crowded airports leading up to Thanksgiving. Springfield police increasing efforts to stop speeding, illegal guns. Soldier receives warm welcome home at Bradley International...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechSpot

The International Space Station had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a piece of space junk

In brief: The International Space Station (ISS) recently had a close call with a piece of space junk that could have proven catastrophic had no action been taken. The orbital debris in question, a piece of the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, was left over from a Chinese anti-satellite missile test back in 2007. The missile hit the satellite at a speed of around 18,000 mph, resulting in the creation of thousands of pieces of orbital debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

ISS crew told to hide due to threat of space debris

The International Space Station has been warned about space debris. Ground control in both Russia and the US ordered the crew to briefly hide inside their spacecrafts. The crew members were allowed to resume work after the debris - reportedly a part of a satellite - flew past the ISS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

How many satellites orbit Earth?

Human-made satellites were once rare in low Earth orbit (LEO), with just a handful of them rotating around the planet at the dawn of the Space Age in the 1950s. But now, there are thousands of satellites swarming around Earth, with even more waiting to join them. So, to put...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel

AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major stormy pattern could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel. The concern forecasters have is that a significant storm could rapidly strengthen and cause a host of disruptions from the Midwest to portions of the Great Lakes, interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic over the weekend and the days before Thanksgiving.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy