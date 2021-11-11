CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly, Windy East, Mountain Snow

By Miller Robson
 5 days ago
It won’t be as windy today in Billings, but the eastern plains still expect gusts up to 40 mph through this evening. Gusts in excess of 60 mph could whip through Fallon and Carter counties. After a calmer Friday, 40 mph wind gusts will pick up again across the Q2 viewing area on Saturday with the passing of another cold front.

We are into an unsettled weather pattern with waves of moisture pumping in allowing for mountain snow today and a chance of rain in Billings by late tomorrow night through the weekend. Higher elevations may see an inch or more of accumulation through that period, but most of the area can expect only trace amounts.

Daytime highs stay chilly through Friday reaching the upper 30s to mid 40s then 40s and 50s across the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the 20s to 40s.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

