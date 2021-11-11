CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cotton Supply Chain & Sustainability to Feature at Supima’s Harvest Symposium

By SJ Guest Editorial
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XPfq_0ctSIrlL00

Raw materials are the building blocks of the garment industry. But with multiple tiers of the supply chain separating fiber makers from brands and retailers, there is often a disconnect between the two parties.

Coinciding with the harvest season, Supima , the luxury brand for American Pima cotton , has sought to bring the apparel and home fashion industries together via an annual event. Since 2019, the company has been hosting the Supima Harvest Symposium, which enables industry leaders from across the supply chain to see firsthand the care that goes into producing the world’s finest cotton and hear how growers and ginners are innovating the agricultural process.

In an effort to open the symposium to a larger audience, including consumers, this year’s symposium will once again be fully virtual. On Nov. 16-18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, the event will feature virtual tours and roundtable discussions, providing a backstage pass to all things Supima cotton.

“There is growing recognition that quality as well as sustainability begins with the raw materials,” said Buxton Midyette, vice president of marketing and promotions at Supima. “Uncertainty around supply has made it more important than ever to partner and share information with suppliers across production.”

The Symposium will open on day one with a tour of a Supima cotton grower’s farm in California’s San Joaquin Valley. This will allow attendees to see all stages of production—from planting to harvest. How much do industry insiders really know about cotton’s environmental impact? Rounding out the day, a panel of experts—including speakers from Transformers Foundation, Fashion Revolution USA and Cotton Incorporated—will come together to address and dispel key myths about the fiber. Join the session to learn the truth about everything from the crop’s actual water usage to the difference between organic and conventional cotton.

Day two will center on processing, classing and traceability. Kicking off the discussion will be a tour of Cross Creek Gin, showing attendees how Supima cotton is cleaned and baled. Next, attendees will learn how every single Supima cotton bale is tested and graded at the USDA Classing Office in Visalia, CA.

Continuing on the subject of quality and value, a panel including Buhler Quality Yarns and leading women’s brand Michael Stars will cover the pricing pressures in the supply chain. Listen in as they discuss strategies to repair margins. This talk will also reveal planned changes to the Supima licensing program.

The final day of the symposium will be a marketing masterclass. Ingredient branding is key for all levels of the supply chain, particularly as sustainability becomes a greater consumer concern. The marketing content can benefit all attendees, even if their title doesn’t include the word “marketing,” since every employee is a brand representative.

“Customers are demanding transparency around how their products are made and the materials that are used to make them. Brands and manufacturers are expected to have and share this information fully with their customers,” said Midyette. “Doing a good job in marketing a product includes telling the product’s origin all the way back to the raw material—and in Supima’s case, with our traceability program, back to where it’s grown—not just where it was manufactured.”

Supima’s brand development manager Jason Thompson will provide a history on Supima and go over the characteristics that make Supima cotton a special, premium fiber. Next, Midyette will share his insights on marketing and how Supima has mobilized partnerships and grassroots outreach to support its brand and drive consumer action.

Closing out the event will be a panel on the outlook for Supima. This year, cotton prices faced a pricing surge the likes of which haven’t been seen for a decade, making cost a key concern.

Speakers from National Cotton Council, J. Hilburn and Supima will be on hand for the forward-looking discussion. “We have focused our panel topics on the pressing issues of the day: supply chain, transparency in production and marketing, as well as the outlook for next year,” said Midyette.

To register for the Supima Harvest Symposium, email supima@paulwilmot.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Long Beach Port Exec: ‘It’s Time for Transformational Change to the Supply Chain’

Port of Long Beach executive director Mario Cordero believes the key to streamlining operations may lie in adopting an “Amazon mindset.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LONG BEACH, CA
WLUC

Love and Bicycles shifts gears amidst supply chain shortages, featuring more refurbished fat bikes

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking to purchase a winter bike, expect longer waiting times for new products to become available. The owner of ‘Love and Bicycles’ says he currently has enough inventory to sell a new bike to 1 in every 5 customers, and that it can take up to seven months to receive new product orders because of supply chain issues.
NEGAUNEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bakingbusiness.com

Supply chain challenges slow Oatly’s growth

MALMO, SWEDEN — Adding scale to a business is hard. It takes planning and timely execution. The Oatly Group’s fiscal third quarter is an example of what can happen when growing a business doesn’t go as planned. The list of problems the company faced during the quarter ended Sept. 30...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Stewardship Calculator 2.0 measures supply chain sustainability

The Stewardship Calculator 2.0 can be used to track on-farm water, energy/greenhouse gas, fertilizer use efficiency, and soil organic matter, as well as biodiversity, food waste, and irrigation efficiency. These metrics help to inform sustainability reporting as well as improve production plans and supply chain management practices. The partnership between...
AGRICULTURE
Forbes

How Disrupted Supply Chains Impact Retail Sustainability Efforts: Five Key Strategies For The Post-Pandemic World

Anil Ganjoo is the Corporate Vice President of Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Retail & CPG industries, at HCL Technologies. By now, it’s widely known that the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains and uncovered vulnerabilities in many industries, perhaps none more than the retail space. A chief vulnerability in this space is sustainability — that is, reducing the negative impact of products on people and the environment.
RETAIL
southeastagnet.com

Cotton Harvest Ahead of Average, Peanut Harvest Advancing Quickly

The harvest of both cotton and peanuts continues across the country. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey has a look at the cotton harvest pace which has really picked up. And Rippey says the nation’s peanut harvest advanced fairly quickly last week. In Alabama, cotton harvested as of this past Sunday was...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Incorporated#American#Symposium#Transformers Foundation
securitymagazine.com

The three C's of supply chain risk

Crime, climate and a convergence of threats emerge as dominant risks to the global supply chain. The British Standards Institute (BSI) Supply Chain Risk Insights report, which analyzes BSI data from the organization's web-based intelligence system, Connect Screen, provides insight into the significance of these threats while offering analysis and practical guidance to organizations on best practices to mitigate and counter risks.
ECONOMY
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
KRON4 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Futurity

Will supply chain troubles ruin your Thanksgiving?

Supply chain issues may add anxiety to rustling up all the ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast this year. Many of us may not understand how complicated it is to get cranberries from the bog to the processor, then cooked down and into a can, shipped to a distribution center, and finally to a store so we can buy it and have it on hand beside the turkey.
INDUSTRY
News On 6

Supply Chain Issues Affecting Holiday Goods

You shouldn't see a shortage of turkey's at your local grocery store this year. That doesn't mean wait until the last second to buy one. Local store owners say don't wait until the last minute. "The shortages that you'll occasionally see in the stores, not just us but across all...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wgxa.tv

On the Farm: Georgia farmers working to get cotton crops harvested

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga – Colquitt County farmer Darren Bryant operates in overdrive this time of year, working hard to harvest his approximate 1,100 acres of cotton. Every year his goal is to have all of his cotton harvested by Thanksgiving. But that all depends on something completely out of his hands: the weather.
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Ga. farmers talk supply chain issues impacting peanut harvests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have created a craving for peanut products all across America. On Wednesday, there was a post-harvest meeting put together by National Peanut Buyers Associations. “Those candy bars and those snacks that peanuts are in that some people found as comfort food,...
GEORGIA STATE
foodlogistics.com

Visibility is Key Blockchain Feature for Food Supply Chains

Today, one of the biggest problems the food supply chain faces is “a lack of visibility.” A tremendous amount of uncertainty has been introduced because sellers and buyers cannot usually see precisely where food is in its long journey from the farm to retailers or the groceries. Sellers without visibility...
ECONOMY
bizwest.com

Supply-chain drama makes sustainability more challenging for natural-product makers

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the name of New Edge Coaching. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the...
BOULDER, CO
Beta News

How enterprises can ensure sustainability in their IT supply chains [Q&A]

We recently reported on a study showing that IT leaders are willing to pay more for systems and providers that have a commitment to sustainability. And with the COP26 climate conference in full swing there's increased focus on reducing our impact on the planet. But how can enterprises properly vet...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Citi launches sustainability-linked supply chain financing in Asia Pacific

Citi has launched its first Sustainability-linked Supply Chain Finance (SSCF) programme in Asia Pacific. This is aimed at supporting clients as they advance their ESG priorities, improve the resilience of their supply chains, and manage their working capital needs. Supply Chain Finance (SCF) programms benefit companies and their suppliers as...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
253
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy