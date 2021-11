Far Cry 6 has just deployed its first big patch since launch, and it prepares the game for a bit of free DLC, makes some gameplay updates and quality of life changes, and then fixes some bugs. It weighs in at 18.391GB on PlayStation 5, and the Ubisoft blog says the PS4 specific update will be "between 49 GB and 60 GB depending on [your] region". The post also says the PS5 patch will be 60GB, though, so it may not be very accurate. The new content in question is a Special Operation featuring Danny Trejo, available from 9th November 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO