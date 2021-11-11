CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington police look for white Nissan after armed robbery

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Police say they are looking for a robber and his getaway car after a gunpoint holdup at a 7-Eleven in Newington Thursday.

No one was injured in the robbery, which happened about 1:45 a.m. at the store at 337 Willard Ave., police say.

The robber was wearing a face mask, they say. He got into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra with Connecticut plates: BE70139.

Anyone who saw the car or has other information about the robbery is asked to call Det. Paul Camara at 860-594-6226.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

