Let’s Build a Zoo has broken even, less than a week after the oddball zoo sim’s release. Time for a “Let’s Build a Huge Pile of Money” joke? Not quite yet. What this means is that Let’s Build a Zoo, currently available on PC, has recouped its development costs so from here on in it’s making a profit. You can check out our review here, but it’s a sim game that gives you the choice of running a zoo ethically or, alternatively, getting up to all sorts of suspect shenanigans. And, as silly as its Theme Park style aesthetic makes it look it’s surprisingly deep.

