With the recent withdrawal of American forces ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan, thousands of troops are now adjusting to life back home. While the majority of veterans come home and reintegrate without any issues, for combat veterans, the transition can be challenging. This Veterans Day, Dr. David Lane, professor of counseling in the College of Professional Advancement at Mercer University, provides insight on the difficulties they face, as well as how civilians can support them.

MACON, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO