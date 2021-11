Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) came out with two bits of news Wednesday. One pointed to continued disarray at the troubled automaker, but the other brought investors hope that it may finally be on the right path. And it was the latter item that apparently inspired traders to pile into the stock Thursday morning, with shares popping more than 20% early. The stock has pared some of those gains, but remained up by 15.7% as of 12:15 p.m. EST.

